Washburn: Outdoor odds and ends

Triplets: Joyce Klunder called the other day. She wanted to report that she had just seen a white-tailed deer with fawns near the entrance of the Ventura Heights bike trail.

Although seeing a doe with her spotted offspring is always a heart-warming sight, it usually doesn’t warrant a phone call. It is, in fact, a common sight for those who spend much time poking around in the out-of-doors. But this doe was special. Instead of being followed by one, or even two fawns, this deer was accompanied by a total of three spindle legged youngsters.

Now it’s a well-known fact that Iowa boasts one of the healthiest deer herds to be found anywhere in North America. Supplied with quality year-round food sources, most does are able to produce a single fawn each spring. Many does go a step farther and produce twins. Sets of triplets are much rarer, of course. So much so that most folks will never see one.

I’ve only been able to enjoy the thrill of seeing triplet fawns a couple times in my life. My last sighting was in the summer of 2019, ironically at the Ventura Heights -- the same spot where Joyce Klunder is reporting her triplet white-tails.