Washburn: Outdoor odds and ends

Triplets: Joyce Klunder called the other day. She wanted to report that she had just seen a white-tailed deer with fawns near the entrance of the Ventura Heights bike trail.
Although seeing a doe with her spotted offspring is always a heart-warming sight, it usually doesn’t warrant a phone call. It is, in fact, a common sight for those who spend much time poking around in the out-of-doors. But this doe was special. Instead of being followed by one, or even two fawns, this deer was accompanied by a total of three spindle legged youngsters.
Now it’s a well-known fact that Iowa boasts one of the healthiest deer herds to be found anywhere in North America. Supplied with quality year-round food sources, most does are able to produce a single fawn each spring. Many does go a step farther and produce twins. Sets of triplets are much rarer, of course. So much so that most folks will never see one.
I’ve only been able to enjoy the thrill of seeing triplet fawns a couple times in my life. My last sighting was in the summer of 2019, ironically at the Ventura Heights -- the same spot where Joyce Klunder is reporting her triplet white-tails.
Klunder has spotted the deer on more than one occasion this year. As we narrowed down the exact location of this year’s sightings, we determined that the doe and her fawns were within yards of where I saw and photographed last year’s group of triplets. Although the theory lacks hard evidence, there is a strong circumstantial case that this same doe has produced six fawns at Ventura Heights during the past two summers. Amazing! This doesn’t happen every day. I’d say that it’s worth the drive to try and spot the deer for yourself.
Hummingbirds: Following weeks of warm and dry weather, the second week of September delivered the season’s first blast of northerly winds and dramatically cooler temperatures. In extreme cases, the mercury briefly hovered just a few degrees above freezing.
For ruby-throated hummingbirds, the rapid downturn in temps was a clear signal to head for warmer climes. Although the annual September migration was already underway, the flight quickly escalated into what will be remembered by area birders as a truly remarkable event. The intensity of the migration became most evident at backyard nectar feeders where sudden and impressive gatherings of hummingbirds swarmed like bees.
There was good reason for the birds’ apparent urgency to feed. For a creature weighing less than a quarter of an ounce, long distance migrations present a rigorous challenge. While winging its way to Central America, a hummingbird may consume up to half its weight in nectar [liquid sugar] each day. Backyard feeders save time and conserve energy by providing travel weary migrants with an unlimited quantity of high-octane fuel in one spot. For migrating ruby-throats, feeders are worth their weight in gold.
Migrating from as far north as Ontario, Canada, the most grueling phase of the hummingbird’s annual fall flight begins on the shores of our southern coastline. Guided by starry constellations and powered by wings churning at more than 50 beats per second, hummingbirds leave the Texas mainland and head directly across the Gulf of Mexico. Exhausting stored fuel reserves and pushing physical endurance to the limit; the birds will cross the entire watery expanse in a single nonstop 500-mile, nighttime flight. For a bird with a wingspan of only four inches, the mad dash marathon represents an incredible achievement.
Iowa Teal Season: This year’s special teal season concluded on September 16. And although this year’s harvest surveys are still incomplete, early indications are that the 2020 teal season will go down as one of the best since the special hunts were initiated in 2014. Wildlife biologists noted that a series of well-timed weather fronts caused large numbers of blue-winged teal to migrate into the state during this year’s 16 -day early season. Iowa’s regular [all species] duck season begins September 26.
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors - Carolina Wren
Washburn Outdoors - female Red Crossbill
Washburn Outdoors - Red-breasted Nuthatch
Washburn Outdoors - pine siskin
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors: Northern pintail ducks
Washburn Outdoors: 1979 duck hunt
Washburn Outdoors: bighorn ram
Washburn Outdoors - wildlife researcher
Washburng Outdoors - Ewe and lamb
Washburn Outdoors - Black Hills bighorns
Washburng Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors: blue-winged teal duck
Washburn Outdoors - Shallow water blue-winged teal
Washburn Outdoors - Shallow-water rest stop
Washburn Outdoors - Migrating blue-winged teal
Mallard brood
Washburn Outdoors Custer State Park
Washburn Outdoors Prairie Icon - mature bull
Washburn Outdoors On the Scrap
Washburn Outdoors Prairie Duel
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Red-headed Woodpecker
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Yellow Rumped Myrtle Warbler
Nashville warbler
Magnolia warbler
Black & White warbler
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Sunrise GobbleFest
Song Sparrow
Green-winged teal
Hermit thrush
Hermit thrush
American robin
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Ring-neck Oasis - Smartweed Pond
Smartweed Pond
Smartweed Pond
Early Light - Smartweed Pond
Hooded goshawk
Iced up geese
Red fox
Canvasback
saw whet owl
great horned owl
Winter pheasant
Ten Yard Marker
Washburn buck sunrise
Canada geese
Don Humburg decoy
Migrating teal
Blue-winged teal
Female ruby-throat hummingbird
Male ruby-throat hummingbird
Hummingbirds fuel up
Morning hunt
Mourning Dove
Land snail
Mallard brood
Mother Hen
Prairie Chicken
Turkey vulture chicks
Turkey vulture portrait
Deer Antlers
Hide & Seek
Full House
Meal Time
Ruby-throated hummingbird
Ruby-throated hummingbird
Hoodie or woodie?
Hooded Mergansers
Hooded Merganser
Hooded Mergansers
Nashville warbler 2
Nashville warbler
Magnolia warbler
Den of baby raccoons
White-tailed fawns
Bald Eagle 3
Bale Eagle 2
Bald Eagle 1
Squeeze play
Spring ballet
Hancock Cty snow geese
Snow geese Hancock County
Final Approach snow geese
Snow Geese Cerro Gordo
Cottontail
Goshawk
flying female pileated woodpecker
pileated male
WHITETAIL DOE BY WASHBURN
canvasback by washburn
washburn turkey touchdown
pair of goldeneyes
beehive
washburn eagle photo
Waterfowl on south shore of Clear Lake
WHITE-BREASTED NUTHATCH
Red-breasted nuthatch
geese descending
The loner
surprised honker
october canadas
sunrise honkers
warbler CHESTNUT SIDED
Nashville warbler
Myrtle warbler
Female hummingbird washburn
Hummingbird 3 -- washburn
Washburn Hummingbird 1
washburn hen mallard, brood
Washburntoad 1
BALD-FACED HORNET
Opossum moving day
Cerro Gordo County wild turkey
Washburn trio of gobblers
wood duck close-up
wood duck pair on bill's pond
TRUMPETER TOUCHDOWN
Trumpeter trio
pair of trumpeter swans
Trumpeter swan in flight
Washburn dandelion
Washburn turkey 4-3-16
springtime turkeys square off
spring gobblers strut
Flying tiger
wasburn robin 2
Robin in February
antlerless deer lowell washburn 1-24-16
antlerless deer
gray-faced buck
Dropping In
mallards washburn 2015
washburn buck face to face
red-tail attack
washburn hummingbird 4
Washburn hummingbird 1
blue wing feeds
flock of blue wing
triio of blue-wing teal
Cicada killer
Cicada
Young Turkey
turkey brood
woodchuck in tree photo
baby woodchuck
mallard duckling
mallard with duckings
Boomer 1
washburn spring turkey 1
Deer in sunrise
wasburn falcon 1
Goose 1
Canada goose mugshot
Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!