Washburn: Northbound sparrows provide variety to migration

Wherever large numbers of foraging white-throated are encountered, you may also have the good fortune of spotting one or two Harris’ sparrows. With its distinctive black bib, black crown, and streaked sides, it would be hard to mistake the Harris’ for any other species. With a length of seven inches, it is the largest and arguably most spectacular, of our native sparrows. Although some Harris’ sparrows occur in Iowa during winter, most spend the cold weather months in the southern U.S. and northern Mexico. Long distance migrants, most Harris’ nest at or above the treeline in subarctic tundra. Harris’ sparrows are the only North American songbird that breeds exclusively in Canada. During the summer nesting season, they are found nowhere else on earth.