Washburn: North Iowa's newest sign of spring

Although vultures have keen eyesight and may locate food while soaring at great heights, they also have a very advanced sense of smell. Unlike other birds, they have the ability to track down a meal by simply following their noses. Natural gas companies have employed the vulture's acute olfactory to locate suspected leaks in underground lines. After adding a carrion-like scent to their odorless product, gas workers simply sat back and watched the skies as circling vultures pointed the way to defective lines.

Whether a vulture depends most heavily on its keen vision or acute sense of smell is an ongoing topic of debate. Although I can’t answer that question, I did have one memorable encounter that made me wonder. It occurred several years ago while hunting spring gobblers in the rugged blufflands located near the Missouri river. After hours of negotiating some particularly rugged terrain, I fially gave in to what had become a unseasonably warm and beautiful spring morning. Stretching out in a sun-drenched forest clearing, I quickly fell fast asleep. Sometime later, I was awakened by the sound of flapping of wings. Opening my eyes, I was greeted to the intense stare of an adult vulture standing less than a dozen feet away. To me, it appeared as if the feathery scavenger had been sizing me up as a potential meal. Upon discovering that I was still very much alive, the huge bird lumbered back into the sky.