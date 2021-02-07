Washburn: Nighttime crooner has expanded its range

The barred owl’s signature greeting -- “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you all?” – would be hard to mistake for any other sound. That distinctive call is currently echoing through winter woodlands statewide. Although once a rare sound across much of Iowa, the baritone hooting is becoming increasingly familiar to both rural and urban residents.

Slightly smaller than its great horned cousin, the barred owl is characterized by dark eyes, vertically striped breast plumage, rounded head, and a complete lack of ear tufts. Like most of their kind, barred owls are largely nocturnal, are equipped with silky feathers enabling totally silent flight, have excellent hearing, and poses extraordinary night vision. Less aggressive than the horned owl, barred owls are premier mousers and subsist largely on a rodent diet. They prefer to nest in natural tree cavities but will also utilize specially constructed wooden nest boxes.