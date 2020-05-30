Washburn: My Top 5 Tips for Birding in North Central Iowa

Here are my Top Five Tips to Better Birding:

Getting out of bed and hitting the trails early pays dividends. Most birds are never more active than during the first hours of daylight. Just as the early bird gets the worm; early birders get more sightings. If your primary focus is on warblers, look for spots where the early morning sunlight first penetrates the overhead canopy. As warming, sunlit insects start to become active, hungry warblers will soon arrive.

Keep noise and movement to a minimum. Although this may sound like basic common sense – because it is – most folks continually violate both rules; making way too much noise and moving around way too often.

Once you find some activity – especially if it is associated with a food source – drop anchor and stay put for a least a half hour. Although you may think that remaining motionless in one spot for more than five seconds is not in your DNA, I guarantee that you’ll see a lot more birdlife if you let them come to you instead of you crashing around looking for them. Wearing dark or camouflaged clothing will also increase sightings. For those who want to go all out, black & green face paint will complete your birding wardrobe, rendering you virtually invisible to even the closest of birds.