Washburn: Living remnants of Iowa’s heritage in full bloom

Today, only one tenth of 1 percent of Iowa’s native prairies remain. Iowa’s once dominate landscape has all but vanished. The good news is that surviving prairie remnants, though barely a glimmer of their former glory, have successfully retained the ability to spark our imaginations and provide a glimpse into the rich natural heritage of Iowa’s past. Equally noteworthy, is the fact that government and private conservation organizations, as well as a growing number of private landowners, are working to replicate at least a portion of this vanished ecosystem. Although free roaming herds of elk and bison will remain a thing of the past, reestablished [replica] prairies lend much needed color and a sense of biological diversity to modern-day landscapes. Although species inventories remain incomplete, replicated prairies do support a wide variety of native forbs which in turn provide fuel and cover for everything from migrating monarch butterflies to little known, rare and endangered pollinators. Meanwhile, a healthy interspersion of grasses such as Indian grass, big and little bluestem, switchgrass, and others offer critical habitat for a host of native bird species including dickcissel, bobolink, mallard, and meadowlark. Wildlife diversity is further enhanced by programs aimed at restoring vanished species. Greater prairie chickens are becoming reestablished in southern Iowa while families of wild trumpeter swans once again grace the skies above northern Iowa’s prairie wetlands.