Washburn: Learning life's lessons from ants

I know you might be wondering why a guy my age would purchase a product that’s normally found in the kiddie section of the local hobby shop. Good question. I don’t really know what started it all, but I’ve been fascinated with ants for about as long as I can remember. Much of my early knowledge was obtained from places like the grade school newspaper, My Weekly Reader or National Geographic Magazine. What I learned was amazing. Some ants, for example, can lift up to 50 times their weight; the equivalent of a first-grader singlehandedly lifting your car off the ground and holding it over his head. I learned that ants are among the most abundant creatures on earth, outnumbering humans by more than 1.5 million to one. In some habitats, ants may comprise more than 20 percent of the total biomass. That’s a lot of ants.