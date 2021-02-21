Washburn: Late-season rabbit quality recreation

Around our house, cottontail rabbit is a favored winter entrée. Obtaining those nutrition packed meals is one of my favorite forms of sub-zero recreation. There are a lot of ways to bag a February cottontail. A shotgun, bow, or .22-caliber rifle will all get the job done. But for my money, no method even comes close to matching the excitement of pursuing rabbits with a trained goshawk.

My favorite trained hawk, Attila, is a 13th-season veteran of the chase. Working as a team, our strategy is simple and straightforward. I beat the brush or plow through the brambles while the hawk rides my gloved fist. Fast and maneuverable, goshawks are best known for conducting high speed aerial chases in the thickest of woodland habitats. Wired and high strung, ‘gos are intense and focused -- ready to explode from the glove the instant prey is sighted.

But even for an experienced goshawk, late winter hunts are no slam dunk. By the time we get to February, there are no easy rabbits. Relentlessly pursued by fox, coyote, hawk, and owl; each and every cottontail has become a street wise survivor. Every rabbit is a trophy.