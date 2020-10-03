Washburn: Keep bird baths open through winter

Bird baths are an important component of successful backyard bird feeding. During the heat of summer, the benefits of providing a cool drink or clean water for bathing are more than obvious. In some cases, water can draw as many birds as the feeders themselves.

But now that summer has passed and the weather is cooling, many people are tempted to put baths into winter storage. This would be a mistake. Whether the birds are year-round residents or wing-weary migrants, water remains an essential ingredient to survival – all 12 months of the year. The large flocks of northern robins currently migrating through Iowa provide a good example. During the warm weather months, robins are able to obtain much of the moisture they require from foods such as earthworms and insects. But during fall migration, their diets switch from plump nightcrawlers to things like seeds and dried berries which soon results in thirsty travelers. For October migrants, finding water may prove as critical as finding food.