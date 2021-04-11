Washburn: Iowa turkey hunters prepare for spring season

Famous for its legendary wariness, keen eyesight, and superior hearing, the eastern wild turkey is one Iowa’s most challenging quarries. Regardless of experience, an average of only one in five hunters will successfully fill their tag. In a sport swirling with uncertainties, one of turkey hunting’s few constants is the value of preseason scouting. Just because there were turkeys using a particular woodland last season doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be there this spring. Considering last year’s surge in hunter numbers and record harvest, scouting local timbers may be more important than ever.

I’ve been doing quite a bit of preseason scouting myself and have encountered some dramatic changes from last year. Although I’ve already made a half dozen visits to one of my favorite timbers, I have yet to see or hear a single turkey there. At another favored location, I’ve only seen one turkey so far. Hopefully, new birds will move into both areas as large wintering flocks continue to disperse.