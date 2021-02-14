Washburn: Hunting red fox still a challenge

Whether or not its storybook reputation is fully deserved, the red fox remains one of Iowa’s most controversial forms of wildlife. Fox are loved, hated, respected, and despised. There are occasions when all four of these emotions can be displayed, simultaneously, by a single person.

How someone feels about fox is largely a matter of perspective. To the pheasant or duck hunter, the red fox is often regarded as a wanton destroyer of nests, eggs, and chicks. Rabbit and squirrel hunters may view the fox as a direct competitor for small game. Rural poultry hobbyists are quick to loath the fox’s nighttime raids on “predator proof” enclosures.

Others take a more positive view and think of the fox as a challenging and valuable natural resource that, whether trapped or hunted, has the potential to provide exciting, high quality outdoor recreation. They also note that although fox will take rabbits, squirrels, or pheasants; the bulk of their year-round diet is more likely to consist of rodents such as mice and voles. Anyone who has visited a den site containing frolicking pups is already aware of the fox’s value as a highly entertaining and watchable form of Iowa wildlife.

So, what is the fox’s true identity? Is it friend or foe? Villain or valuable natural resource? Amazingly, the answers are yes and yes.