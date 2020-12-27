Washburn: How to easily identify ‘Red Finches’

For thousands of Iowa wildlife enthusiasts, winter bird feeding is an increasingly popular winter pastime. The more birds we attract to our feeders, the more fun the activity becomes. Properly identifying those backyard visitors -- chickadees, cardinals, jays and others -- is generally an easy task.

There are exceptions, of course. Take, for example, those colorful red finches that seem to have become increasingly common during the past several weeks. The birds’ rosy plumage quickly narrows the possibilities to two obvious choices. The bird you’re currently attempting to identify is either a house finch or it is a purple finch. But which one is it?

A native of the southwestern U.S. and Mexico, the house finch - for reasons unknown - began to expand its territory eastward during the 1940s. Meanwhile, an eastern population of house finches was simultaneously established when flocks of cage birds were intentionally released in New York. As populations thrived, the introduced birds rapidly moved westward. House finches reached in Iowa in 1982, although no one can say with certainty which expanding population arrived here first. What is certain it that, since its initial debut, house finches have become a popular and increasingly common year-round resident.