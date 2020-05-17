Washburn: Hitting the jackpot with a blue-winged teal sighting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the things I enjoy most about viewing wildlife is that you never know what’s coming next.

My latest example occurred while photographing wood ducks at a small wooded pond near Cerro Gordo County’s Zirbel Slough. I’d been sitting in the blind for a couple of hours, when a blue-winged teal came zigzagging through the canopy and loudly splashed to the water. I could tell from the bird’s crescent face marking and cinnamon speckled body that it was a drake though, I must admit, that I was amazed to see the creature. The snag-studded pond is an extremely tight habitat and is hardly the kind of place you’d expect to find a blue-winged teal – a species most commonly associated with wide open prairie marshlands. The drake was, in fact, the first and only teal I have ever seen at the pond.

Nearly as soon as it landed, the bird began "tipping up" as it scoured the muddy bottom for seeds, snails and emerging insect life. Eventually, the feeding duck approached my position. The teal was till tipping, which gave me an excellent view of its kicking webs. Taking aim with the camera, I was surprised by a silvery glint on the foraging duck’s right leg. That glint turned out be an aluminum U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service bird band. An important tool for scientists, each bird band is engraved with a catalogued series of personal identification numbers.