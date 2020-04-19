Washburn: For those who haven't heard the tale of the Strawberry Blond

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The ice is out. Water temperatures are on the rise. As dependable as April showers, Clear Lake walleyes are making their spring debut. Although there is more than one way to cash in on the early season bonanza, hopping a 1/16th ounce jig head through boulder strewn shallows is my personal springtime favorite. It’s a highly productive tactic but be assured, that in addition to hungry walleyes, the rocky substrate will eat its share of tackle as well.

The above fact was pointedly driven home when a quick inventory revealed that there were only three jig heads remaining in my pocket tackle box. I was running low on ammo and would need to resupply before donning chest waders for my next shoreline excursion.

Rummaging through the garage, I only came up with a couple additional jig heads. Not nearly enough. But there was still hope. Off in the corner, I had spotted the protruding end of an old tackle box. Mostly concealed beneath a mound of what I’ll graciously refer to as “miscellaneous gear,” I had all but forgotten the box existed. As near as I could recall, the chest hadn’t been opened for years.

Placing the box on a countertop, I opened the lid. I now wish that I had a video of my reaction. I’m sure my eyes bugged, and that my jaw went slack.