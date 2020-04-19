Washburn: For those who haven't heard the tale of the Strawberry Blond

The ice is out. Water temperatures are on the rise. As dependable as April showers, Clear Lake walleyes are making their spring debut. Although there is more than one way to cash in on the early season bonanza, hopping a 1/16th ounce jig head through boulder strewn shallows is my personal springtime favorite. It’s a highly productive tactic but be assured, that in addition to hungry walleyes, the rocky substrate will eat its share of tackle as well.
The above fact was pointedly driven home when a quick inventory revealed that there were only three jig heads remaining in my pocket tackle box. I was running low on ammo and would need to resupply before donning chest waders for my next shoreline excursion.
Rummaging through the garage, I only came up with a couple additional jig heads. Not nearly enough. But there was still hope. Off in the corner, I had spotted the protruding end of an old tackle box. Mostly concealed beneath a mound of what I’ll graciously refer to as “miscellaneous gear,” I had all but forgotten the box existed. As near as I could recall, the chest hadn’t been opened for years.
Placing the box on a countertop, I opened the lid. I now wish that I had a video of my reaction. I’m sure my eyes bugged, and that my jaw went slack.
No, the old box did not contain so much as a single jig head. Instead, it held a treasure much more exciting. Silently lying in forgotten repose amongst a nostalgic mix of Mepp’s Black Furies, Heddon sonics, Jake’s 59-cent walleye killers, and Herter’s Fish Getters was a compartment containing four beautiful, Pflueger Shiner lures. Manufactured during the 1970s, the pencil-like plugs bore an accumulated collection of tooth and wear marks – proud battle scars, if you will -- of days gone by. For anglers unfamiliar with the Pflueger Shiner, it’s a piece of angling history worth telling.
As is the case with all fishing lures, the Shiner’s story begins with marketing. Nowhere in the world will you find a consumer group more gullibly susceptible to mass advertising than fishing enthusiasts. All manufactures need do is invent a new product, hype it on TV and other mediums, and fishermen will bite. Guaranteed. Put something – anything – new on the market and the lure that was a red-hot favorite this morning will become instantly obsolete. “Build it and they will buy” could be the tackle manufacture’s motto.
Unfortunately, most lures fall woefully short of their claim as being completely irresistible to fish – hungry or otherwise. All too often, the newest Super Lures end up being Super Duds. “How in the world did I fall for this one,” I’ve often asked myself. If you’re an angler, you know what I mean.
But as farfetched as this may sound, once upon a time, there was a lure that not only met, but actually exceeded, all claims. That lure, of course, was the Pflueger Shiner. Commonly referred to as the Strawberry Blond, the lure was adorned in pastel shades of red, yellow and white. Although no one had ever seen a real creature remotely resembling that color scheme, the pattern was nevertheless guaranteed to provoke aggression among a wide range of fish species – hungry or otherwise. Amazingly, the Shiner made good on its promise. Drawn like moths to flame, predator fish – including Clear Lake walleyes -- did indeed seem totally incapable of resisting the Strawberry Blond’s fatal charm. The lure was, in a word, deadly.
Exactly why the Pflueger Shiner was so lethal is impossible to say. Armed with three full sets of dangling treble hooks, the pencil-like 4 1/2-inch Shiner was nearly weightless. Awkward in flight, the lure lacked range and accuracy. The plug was produced as a surface [floating] lure, and the surface is where it wanted to stay. Getting it to go deeper required weighting the line with split shot which further compromised the presentation. But most annoying was the fact that when pulled through the water, the lure exhibited no more action than you’d expect from towing a dead stick – no rapid shimmy, no crippled minnow effect, no enticing wobble, no nothin’. Except for its pretty paint job, the Pflueger Shiner had all the makings of a spectacular failure.
My introduction to the Pflueger Shiner occurred sometime around the mid-70s when local angling legend, Don Humburg showed me his “latest new lure.” Even though the spring bite had passed and fishing success had slowed, Humburg was consistently taking nice walleyes with the new lure. His accounts were so glowing that I immediately had to try one for myself. Eureka! The fish were hitting again.
As word spread, the Pflueger Shiner went from a virtual unknown to becoming Clear Lake’s reigning Lure of Choice. The lure quickly became so wildly popular that shortages soon erupted. New shipments disappeared within hours of hitting local shelves. It seemed as if everyone was talking about and catching fish on the Strawberry Blond. If you weren’t pitchin’ Pflueger Shiners to hungry walleyes, then you just weren’t with it.
Unfortunately, we’ll never know how long the craze could have lasted. The Shiner’s reign ended abruptly when, during the winter of 1978-1979, Clear Lake suffered a devastating, oxygen depletion fish kill. Hundreds of thousands of sportfish from a half dozen species were lost. The impact was unprecedented. Following the ‘79 fish kill, it took four years before the fishery began showing limited signs of recovery, and two years more before angler success became marginally acceptable. But the lake had yet to reclaim its former glory. The biological void created by the now famous fish kill had been filled [and quickly overpopulated] by carp and other rough fish species. The discouraging reality was that, in spite of heavily accelerated fish stockings, it would require another 20 years before the fishery would be restored to a healthy balance.
By then, the Pflueger Shiner was long forgotten. The lure that had once reigned supreme had again become a virtual unknown, replaced by a flood of new products guaranteed to make fish bite – hungry or otherwise.
Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog.
