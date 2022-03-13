Washburn: For Iowa’s Great Horned Owl – Spring Has Arrived

The resonate, five note call of the great horned owl is a signature sound of the Iowa outdoors. Beginning at sunset, the haunting serenades tend to start slow and then rapidly increase in tempo as darkness envelopes the landscape.

Horned owls are the very first of our native bird species to begin nesting each year. Serious courtship begins during the dead of winter as territorial adults can be heard calling back and forth across snowy, moonlit woodlands.

As the season progresses, the nocturnal caterwauling escalates to maniacal levels as the male hoots, bows, and dances before his mate. Horned owls build no nests of their own, but rather use stick platforms previously constructed by red-tailed hawks or crows.

The first eggs appear in mid-February, meaning that local females are already patiently warming this year’s clutch of eggs.

Seemingly impervious to the elements, great horned owls are tough and dedicated mothers.

While sitting atop her clutch of two or three eggs, a brooding female may endure a solid month of freezing temperatures, freezing drizzle, harsh wind chills, and may even become buried in several inches of wet and heavy late season snow – not exactly what most birds would deem suitable for spring nesting.

But regardless of how miserable the weather may become; the brooding owl doesn’t budge. To her, nothing is more important than the survival of the eggs.

For the next two months, the male will serve as a complete life support system for his nest bound mate and newly hatched chicks. Great horned males are fierce and efficient hunters and males take their domestic obligations seriously.

Equipped with unparalleled night vision and traveling on silent wings, few predators – winged or otherwise – can match the unbridled savagery of a horned owl with a nest full of hungry babies.

Although cottontails, tree squirrels, and small rodents are standard fare, these huge owls will tackle virtually anything that flies, hops, or crawls. The more bizarre menu items may include crows, muskrats, stray cats, and other raptors.

Even striped skunks are not safe from the clutches of a hungry owl. Although I have never found skunk parts at an active nest site, I have handled horned owls whose plumage reeked with the animal’s unmistakable odor.

Although prey is never scarcer than at winter’s end, horned owl families rarely – if ever – miss a meal.

Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn's Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog.

