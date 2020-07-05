Washburn: Fledging woodpeckers provide surprise entertainment

Return to homepage ×
The female -- mom -- feeds her fledgling.
The man of the house ... or nest.
Parent-child relationship in the wood.
The fledgling hairy woodpecker learns its way in the world.
While enjoying the show and photographing an energized gang of scurrying chipmunks at an abandoned woodpile, I couldn’t help but notice an excessive amount of activity on the part of a nearby pair of hairy woodpeckers. I soon discovered the reason for the commotion. The woodpeckers’ nest -- containing two young -- was in the process of fledging.
Taking full advantage of the event, I began slowly moving my portable blind, an inch at a time, until I was in good position.
During the next couple of hours, I enjoyed a series of more or less continual observations as both adults interacted with their fledgling nestlings. Following their parents from branch to branch and tree to tree, the youngsters exhibited none of the hesitancy or clumsiness displayed by the fledged young of many species.
By contrast, they acted like they’d been flying around the woods for weeks. Another notable difference was the complete lack of vocalizations on the part of the young. Although the begging fledglings frequently elevated their crown and neck feathers and quivered their wings in the familiar “stunned moth” display typical of baby birds, they never once uttered a sound -- or at least none that I could discern.
Pine siskins are small, heavily streaked, energetic birds with yellow wing markings and notched tails. Gregarious members of the finch family, they are nearly identical in size to the more familiar American goldfinch and are often seen in their company. Migrating pine siskins may be a common winter sight at Iowa feeders one year, and then totally absent the next.
Lowell Washburn
Pine siskins are small, heavily streaked, energetic birds with yellow wing markings and notched tails. Gregarious members of the finch family, they are nearly identical in size to the more familiar American goldfinch and are often seen in their company. Migrating pine siskins may be a common winter sight at Iowa feeders one year, and then totally absent the next.
Lowell Washburn
A rooster pheasant gleans spilled grain from the edge of blacktop roadway near Farmer’s Beach.
Lowell Washburn
A rooster pheasant gleans spilled grain from the edge of blacktop roadway near Farmer’s Beach.
Lowell Washburn
Seizing the moment: Attila with late season cottontail. All the easy rabbits are long gone.
Lowell Washburn
Our hunts begin with the hawk anxiously riding my gloved fist.
Lowell Washburn
Iowa Cottontail: abundant, flavorful, and nutritious.
Lowell Washburn
A tailless black-capped chickadee on Feb. 7.
Lowell Washburn
A tailless male house finch on Feb. 7.
Lowell Washburn
An adult tiger salamander.
Lowell Washburn
A Canada goose sits out a cold snap by tucking its bill into warm back feathers while breathing the energy saving, preheated air trapped within interlocking layers of down.
Lowell Washburn
A mallard in a snowstorm.
Lowell Washburn
At day’s end, birds seek the warmest cover they can find. Downy woodpeckers disappear down warm natural cavities while winter winds rage.
Lowell Washburn
A red-bellied woodpecker. Regardless of species, winter is a hard time for wildlife.
Lowell Washburn
Survivors of the late January polar storm system, a mixed flock of goldfinches and house finches tank on sunflower seeds. Backyard feeders are never more beneficial than when extreme weather hits.
Lowell Washburn
Nonmigratory birds, like this hen turkey, are well adapted to handling the rigors of harsh winter weather.
Lowell Washburn
A frosty eyed, black-capped chickadee sits out a minus-30-degree cold snap. During extreme weather, chickadees fluff their feathers to trap warm air while taking advantage of the 'solar effect' provided by the sun.
Lowell Washburn
I watched in awe as a seemingly endless supply of ducks descended to the open water.
Lowell Washburn
A mallard honey hole. The scene was a gold miner’s equivalent of striking the Mother Lode.
Lowell Washburn
Pandemonium reigned. The scene became pure mallard mayhem.
Lowell Washburn
Catch and release. January wind chills can be brutal, but the duck hunting excitement is well worth the effort.
Carol Washburn
Canada Geese dot the sky on Jan. 20 in North Iowa.
Lowell Washburn
Canada Geese dot the sky on Jan. 20 in North Iowa.
Lowell Washburn
The three-inch sapling that absorbed the full impact of a .58 caliber rifle ball and spared a sleek buck’s life.
Lowell Washburn
When late November and early December snowfalls began to blanket the landscape, North Iowa deer hunters thought the snow would get deeper, the temps colder, and the hunting better. It didn’t.
Lowell Washburn
Arrowed fox squirrel lies near deer hoof print.
Lowell Washburn
A North Iowa rarity, most wildlife enthusiasts will never encounter a Carolina Wren. This wren has been seen visiting feeders in the Bayside area of Clear Lake’s south shore.
Lowell Washburn
Named for its outrageously peculiar bill, this female red crossbill is an inhabitant of northern forests where it subsists mainly on pine seeds obtained by tearing apart the cones.
Lowell Washburn
Cousin to the abundant and familiar white-breasted nuthatch, red-breasted nuthatches are an uncommon visitor to northern Iowa.
Lowell Washburn
Often seen in the company of wintering goldfinches, pine siskins nest in the far northern forests of boreal Canada.
Lowell Washburn
The moment of reckoning had arrived. It was do or die, and I didn’t make my move until the closest Greenhead was back peddling for a landing.
Lowell Washburn
Spend enough time in the deer woods and, sooner or later, the pendulum will swing in your favor.
Lowell Washburn
A mature Iowa whitetail deer, the stuff of which dreams are made.
Lowell Washburn
North Iowa native Ben Anderson holds Canada geese near his decoys.
Lowell Washburn
Although few modern-day archers would be interested in hunting with homemade wooden bows and flint tipped arrows, the ancient tools are as effective today as when skin clad hunters first crossed the Siberian land bridge into North America.
Lowell Washburn
For America’s earliest inhabitants, hunting equipment – including stone arrowheads – had to made from scratch. These rare and ancient artifacts were found in Winnebago County by Rock Bridges.
Lowell Washburn
American redstart
Lowell Washburn
Nashville warbler
Lowell Washburn
A common summer inhabitant of Canadian pine forests, ruby-crowned kinglets migrate into Iowa during October. Most will spend the winter in the southern U.S. and Mexico. Ornithologists note that kinglets are unusual in that they are more closely related to Old World warblers than to North American species.
Lowell Washburn
If fall warblers have one thing in common, it’s that they are all hyperactive; rarely staying in one spot for more than a second or two. Sometimes a half-a-bird-snapshot it the best view you’ll get.
Lowell Washburn
A year-and-a-half-old buck peers through the trees.
Lowell Washburn
A buck peers through the trees.
A warbler feeds on a mature hackberry.
Lowell Washburn
A migrating warbler feeds on insets in a hackberry.
Lowell Washburn
Northern pintails arrive over an Iowa wetland. During the 1979 duck season, northern pintails appeared in unprecedented numbers across North Iowa.
Lowell Washburn
An early season duck hunt in 1979 in Cerro Gordo County. From left, (back row) Lowell Washburn, Earl Leaman, Sterling Washburn, Leonard Washburn, Ed Kotz, Jr., (front row), Sandy the Chesapeake and Shad the Lab.
Ed Kotz Sr.
A mature bighorn ram in the Black Hills.
Lowell Washburn
University of Wyoming Rangeland Ecologist Abby Gettinger checks for a radio-collared bighorn. Working with South Dakota’s Department of Game and Parks, Gettinger is gathering data on disease, habitat use, movements, and current survival rates of Black Hills bighorns.
Lowell Washburn
Accompanied by this year’s lamb, a bighorn ewe looks down from a granite craig in the western Black Hills. A total of nine bighorn lambs were born in Custer State Park during 2018, the highest recorded since the 2005 pneumonia outbreak and subsequent population crash.
Lowell Washburn
A group of bighorn ewes and lambs scramble to clear the way for a Black Hills logging truck. Although vehicle collisions claim their share of wild sheep, there are much bigger threats according to South Dakota Senior Research Biologist Chad Lehman. Mountain lions kill far more bighorns than cars, says Lehman.
Lowell Washburn
Marsh wrens are among the first birds to greet the impending sunrise.
Lowell Washburn
A marsh wren straddles the cattails as it investigates the arrival of a strange intruder.
Lowell Washburn
A dark cap and distinct white eye stripe distinguishes the marsh wren from its look alike, kissin’ cousin, the sedge wren.
Lowell Washburn
A blue-winged teal rests on a North Iowa wetland.
Lowell Washburn
A blue-winged teal rests on a North Iowa wetland.
Lowell Washburn
A mixed group of waterfowl enjoy the benefits of shallow prairie pothole.
Lowell Washburn
Taking a break from migration, a concentration of blue-winged teal search for food on a North Iowa wetland.
Lowell Washburn
A hen mallard escorts her nearly grown brood across a North Iowa wetland. Mallards, along with most other duck species, enjoyed overall good production across much of the state.
Lowell Washburn
A 2,000-pound bison bull keeps a watchful eye on a herd of cows at Custer State Park in western South Dakota.
Lowell Washburn
A bison bull at Custer State Park in western South Dakota.
Lowell Washburn
A mature bull searches for potential rivals.
Lowell Washburn
A pair of 4-year-old bulls butt heads as they vie for dominance. But victory will be short lived for the contest’s winner. Any gains in the herd’s pecking order will be quickly be usurped by mature 6- to 8-year-old bulls.
Lowell Washburn
An egret preens it feathers while relaxing on a North Iowa wetland. Great egrets can currently be viewed at most area marshlands.
Lowell Washburn
Great egrets make a stopover on a North Iowa wetland.
Lowell Washburn
Formidable winged predator – a soaring red-tail.
Lowell Washburn
The red-headed woodpecker.
Lowell Washburn
The turkey moves closer.
Lowell Washburn
The turkey fully commits.
Lowell Washburn
A drake wood duck greets a newly arriving pair.
Lowell Washburn
In a display known as allopreening, a drake wood duck preens the head and neck feathers of his mate; a behavior that strengthens pair bonds.
Lowell Washburn
Yellow Rumped Myrtle Warbler
Lowell Washburn
Nashville warbler
Lowell Washburn
Magnolia warbler
Lowell Washburn
Black & White warbler
Lowell Washburn
At close range, the strutting turkey loomed larger than life.
Lowell Washburn
A goose nest buried in wet snow on April 18 at Ventura Heights.
Lowell Washburn
A pair of early morning spring gobblers sound off.
Lowell Washburn
Song Sparrow with midge
Lowell Washburn
Green-winged teal -bursting with color
Lowell Washburn
A pair of hermit thrushes ride out the weather during a mid-April winter storm.
Lowell Washburn
Only occurring in Iowa as spring migrants, hermit thrushes are poorly equipped to deal with harsh winter weather.
Lowell Washburn
An American robin waits out yet another winter storm. Weather related spring mortality has been high in Iowa during 2018.
Lowell Washburn
After sounding his unique catlike call, a redhead drake further attempts to impress a hen with a vigorous head throw.
Lowell Washburn
A flock of lesser snow geese inspect the decoys.
Lowell Washburn
Some of the several hundred migrating ring-necked ducks that were attracted to the Smartweed Pond.
Lowell Washburn
My moving camera lens had obviously caught the attention of this close up drake.
Lowell Washburn
After finding food and rest on a North Iowa wetland, a male ring-necked duck prepares to continue its migration. The long distance flight will lead to breeding grounds in the boggy, wilderness forests of northern Canada.
Lowell Washburn
Once I got into the blind, this drake was one of the first birds to land in the decoys. In this photo, the extremely soft lighting helps to illustrate the ring-neck’s distinctive characteristics – the brilliant eye, faint chestnut collar, ringed bill, and plumage so black that it seems more like velvet than real feathers.
Lowell Washburn
Ready for the Hunt, a Hooded goshawk
Lowell Washburn
During the first week of January, Iowa was one of the coldest places on earth. It was so cold that when migrating Canada geese flew from open water, liquid turned to ice before it could run off.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
Winter standoff: A red fox and hen turkey square off in a high stakes game of chess.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
The legendary canvasback — king of ducks.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
Occurring in Iowa as a winter visitor, the tiny blue jay-sized saw whet is our smallest owl. It is also one of the few owl species to conduct regular migrations.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
Grim Reaper of the nighttime forest, the great horned owl is one of Iowa’s most efficient and savage predators.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
Wildlife biologists blame habitat loss for the decline. From 1990 through 2016, the equivalent of a continuous 10-mile-wide strip of nesting cover running from Davenport to Omaha has been lost.
LOWELL WASHBURN
A sleek white-tail inspects the ten-yard marker.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A North Iowa buck silhouetted against a November sunrise.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A flock of giant Canada geese descend to the decoys. Considered an extinct species until it rediscovery in 1962, the giant Canada has emerged from the ashes to become one of the world’s most abundant and recreationally important species of waterfowl.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A sociable hen wood duck attempts to strike up a conversation with a Don Humburg decoy
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A trio of blue-winged teal speed across an Iowa marsh. No other duck species migrates earlier or travels faster down the flyway.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A flock of blue-winged teal swim across a North Iowa wetland. DNR conservation officers reported good duck numbers, a strong hunter turnout, and good success when the teal season opened last Saturday.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
Hovering on invisible wings, a female ruby-throated hummingbird arrives in North Iowa. Most ruby-throats will spend the winter in Central America. With wings beating in excess of 50 times per second, they will cross the Gulf of Mexico in a single nighttime flight.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
An adult male ruby-throat sips nectar from a jewelweed. Hummingbirds are adept at locating natural food sources. During fall migration, dozens may concentrate around nectar rich patches of jewelweed.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
Fuel stop. Migrating hummingbirds compete for food at a backyard feeder.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
In 2016, 9,700 hunters spent 25,300 days afield and harvested 128,000 doves.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
Mourning dove. A 2016 survey found 279 doves in the lower 48 of the United States.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A yellow Globelet feeds on a mossy log. Iowa land snails have two sets of tentacles protruding from their heads. The bottom pair helps in locating and identifying food. The top pair aids in smell; the top of each stalk is also equipped with a primitive eye. Correctly identifying any of the state’s 120-plus species of land snails can become a daunting task. Even the scientists who study such things [malacologists] frequently disagree on which snail they have in hand.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
Mallards, along with most other duck species, enjoyed good to excellent production across much of the northern U.S. and southern Canada during 2017. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is predicting a strong fall migration.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A hen mallard (right) escorts her nearly grown brood across a North Iowa wetland.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
Greater prairie chicken. Once so abundant that it threatened North Iowa cropland.
LOWELL WASHBURN, For The Globe Gazette
A pair of half-grown vulture chicks occupy a nest inside a hollow sycamore.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
An increasingly common scavenger, the turkey vulture derives its name from the featherless, red head of adults.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
With its still growing antlers developing an impressive shape, a white-tailed buck feeds across a grassy meadow. Nourished by a covering of soft velvet, deer antlers exhibit their greatest growth spurts during June and July when length may increase by more than 1 ½-inches per week. In August, antler growth will suddenly cease as velvet dries and falls away. Nowhere on earth do deer antlers have the potential to grow bigger or better than right here in Iowa.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
An adult female keeps a suspicious eye on the photographer.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A pair of ready to fledge, 30-day-old pileated woodpeckers prepare to leave their crowded home. The nest, located in Clear Lake’s Tanglefoot Area, contained 2 females and 1 male.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A male pileated woodpecker delivers lunch to its hungry brood of youngsters located in a nest in Clear Lake’s Tanglefoot Area. Nesting pileateds subsist largely on carpenter ants with broods consuming thousands of eggs, larvae, and adult ants each day.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A ruby-throated hummingbird sips nectar from the flower of a prairie blue flag.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A ruby-throated hummingbird sips nectar from the flower of a prairie blue flag.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A day-old hooded merganser duckling prepares to leap from the nest. Merganser broods are becoming increasingly common across Northern Iowa.
LOWELL WASHBURN
A pair of hooded mergansers rest on a North Iowa wetland.
LOWELL WASHBURN
Spring beauty: A drake hooded merganser.
LOWELL WASHBURN
Increasingly common — a pair of hooded mergansers rest on a North Iowa wetland.
LOWELL WASHBURN
A Nashville warbler hunts for insects in a North Iowa woodland.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A Nashville warbler eyes the camera lens.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A Magnolia warbler makes a brief stop in North Iowa during its spring migration.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
Den of baby raccoons
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
White-tailed fawns
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
An immature bald eagle in the sky over Ventura Marsh.
LOWELL WASHBURN
A mature bald eagle perches in a tree.
LOWELL WASHBURN
A mature bald eagle comes to land in Ventura Marsh near Clear Lake.
LOWELL WASHBURN
Flying in perfect synchrony, a pair of show off drake mallards make their best attempt to impress the hen.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A group of seven pintail drakes participate in a high speed aerial spring ballet as each male competes for the attention of a single hen. By the time the birds reach their Canadian breeding grounds, the female will have made her choice.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A flock of northbound snow geese descends to a stubble field east of Garner.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
Northbound snow geese fill the Hancock County sky near Garner.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
Final approach. A flock of migrating snow geese descend to the decoys.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A blizzard of migrating snow geese arrives in Cerro Gordo county where tens of thousands of the white birds took a time out from migration to refuel on waste grain. Although the snow goose migration usually peaks during mid-March in northern Iowa, this year’s flight arrived three weeks ahead of schedule.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A cottontail hides in the snow.
LOWELL WASHBURN
A goshawk perches on a cottontail carcass.
LOWELL WASHBURN
A female pileated woodpecker takes to flight.
LOWELL WASHBURN, for the Globe Gazette
An adult male pileated woodpecker excavates a nest site in a basswood tree. These huge woodpeckers seem to be increasing across northern Iowa. Extremely popular with the birding community, they are a welcome addition.
LOWELL WASHBURN, for the Globe Gazette
A white-tail doe makes its way along a woodland trail.
LOWELL WASHBURN
Swift of wing and unique in profile, the regal canvasback reigns as the undisputed King of Ducks.
LOWELL WASHBURN
A wild turkey sails in from its treetop roost.
LOWELL WASHBURN
A pair of late season goldeneyes.
LOWELL WASHBURN, for the Globe Gazette
Migrating waterfowl cloud the skies above an open air hole near Clear Lake’s south shore.
LOWELL WASHBURN
A mature bald eagle looks for geese at Clear Lake’s Woodford Island last week.
LOWELL WASHBURN
Migrating waterfowl clog the skies above the south shore of Clear Lake last Friday.
LOWELL WASHBURN, For the Globe Gazette
ABOVE: A red-breasted nuthatch visits North Iowa.
LEFT: A white-breasted nuthatch.
photos by LOWELL WASHBURN, For the Globe Gazette
A red-breasted nuthatch visits North Iowa.
photos by LOWELL WASHBURN, For the Globe Gazette
Canada geese descend toward decoys.
LOWELL WASHBURN
The loner.
LOWELL WASHBURN
A surprised honker.
LOWELL WASHBURN
Canada geese fly past October foliage.
LOWELL WASHBURN
Canada geese are etched against an October sunrise.
LOWELL WASHBURN
The chestnut-sided warbler
LOWELL WASHBURN
The Nashville warbler nests on the ground and feeds almost exclusively on insects.
LOWELL WASHBURN
The Myrtle warbler is one of more than 30 species that may pass through Iowa by the time the autumn migration is complete.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTOS
A female ruby-throated hummingbird passes through North Iowa on her way to wintering grounds in Central America.
LOWELL WASHBURN, For The Globe Gazette
A migrating hummingbird takes a rest break. Attract hummers to your backyard feeder with an easy-to-make solutioin.
LOWELL WASHBURN, For The Globe Gazette
A migrating hummingbird tanks up at a backyard feeder.
LOWELL WASHBURN photos, For The Globe Gazette
A hen mallard leads her brood across a North Iowa wetland. Mallards and other duck species enjoyed excellent production during 2016 as did waterfowl nesting across much of the northern U.S. and prairie Canada. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is predicting a strong migration during 2016.
LOWELL WASHBURN
The adult American toad is a valuable backyard resident.
LOWELL WASHBURN photos
A bald-faced hornet is a fearsome deliverer of pain.
LOWELL WASHBURN
Making her way to a new den site, a female opossum carries her litter of eight youngsters across the lawn of Clear Lake’s Iowa Regular Baptist Camp.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A turkey in Cerro Gordo County, which had the highest number of gobblers bagged during the recent spring season.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTOS
A trio of North Iowa turkeys.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTOS
Wood ducks possess the most stunningly colorful plumage of any duck.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTOs
For nesting wood ducks, Bill’s pond is nothing short of paradise.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A trumpeter swan touches down on Mallard Marsh.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A trio of graceful trumpeter swans in flight.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A pair of graceful trumpeter swans.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A trumpeter swan in flight. With wingspans of eight feet and weighing more than 30 pounds, they are impressive in the air and on the ground.
LOWELL WASHBURN photo
When dandelions appear, morel mushrooms can’t be far behind.
LOWELL WASHBURN, for the Globe Gazette
Signature species: An Iowa gobbler struts his stuff.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
A pair of mature gobblers square off in a gobbler smackdown.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTOS
Spring gobblers strut for a pair of hens.
LOWELL WASHBURN PHOTO
An adult great horned owl — a “flying tiger.”
LOWELL WASHBURN, for the Globe Gazette
Robins have been arriving in flocks of up to 30 or more.
LOWELL WASHBURN, for the Globe Gazette
A robin is shown at Clear Lake State Park. No one can say why robins have made such an early appearance in North Iowa this year.
LOWELL WASHBURN photos, For the Globe Gazette
A mature white-tail buck that has shed its antlers.
LOWELL WASHBURN file photo
A mature white-tail buck that has shed its antlers.
LOWELL WASHBURN photo
Gray Faced Buck as an 8-pointer in the fall of 2014.
LOWELL WASHBURN, for the Globe Gazette
A flock of migrating pintail ducks descends to a North Iowa wetland.
LOWELL WASHBURN, For The Globe Gazette
Hungry mallards arrive over a North Iowa cornfield as Monday’s winter storm system invades the area.
LOWELL WASHBURN, for the Globe Gazette
Face to face in a North Iowa woodland.
LOWELL WASHBURN, for the Globe Gazette
A red-tailed hawk in attack formation.
LOWELL WASHBURN photos
Business is brisk as ruby-throated hummingbirds visit Lowell Washburn's feeder.
LOWELL WASHBURN photos
Ruby-throated hummingbirds are making their way through Iowa on their migration south.
LOWELL WASHBURN, for the Globe Gazette
A blue-winged teal takes time out from migration to feed along the edge of a shallow North Iowa marsh.
LOWELL WASHBURN, for the Globe Gazette
A migrating flock of blue-winged teal buzz a North Iowa wetland.
LOWELL WASHBURN, for the Globe Gazette
Blue-winged teal buzz the decoys.
LOWELL WASHBURN, for the Globe Gazette
A giant cicada killer wasp captures an adult cicada.
LOWELL WASHBURN, For The Globe Gazette
The summer singer, the annual cicada.
LOWELL WASHBURN, For The Globe Gazette
A poult in North Iowa.
LOWELL WASHBURN, For The Globe Gazette
A hen turkey leads her brood across a North Iowa roadway.
LOWELL WASHBURN, For The Globe Gazette
The woodchuck is one of Iowa's largest rodents -- only the beaver grows larger -- and it's decent eating, too.
LOWELL WASHBURN, for the Globe Gazette
A baby woodchuck surveys the territory.
LOWELL WASHBURN, for the Globe Gazette
A duckling surveys its surroundings.
LOWELL WASHBURN, for the Globe Gazette
A hen mallard and her ducklings.
LOWELL WASHBURN, for the Globe Gazette
A male greater prairie chickens displays on a southern Iowa booming ground.
LOWELL WASHBURN, for the Globe Gazette
Hunters should practice defensive hunting techniques as they hit the woods — perhaps even waiting until later in the morning instead of going out at first light, the Iowa DNR advises.
LOWELL WASHBURN, for the Globe Gazette
A buck is shown in a field in a Globe Gazette file photo from 2014.
LOWELL WASHBURN, for the Globe Gazette
A peregrine falcon returns to its cliff ledge nest on the Mississippi River in this 2014 photograph.
File photo by LOWELL WASHBURN, For the Globe Gazette
A Canada goose back-pedals for a landing.
LOWELL WASHBURN photo
A Canada goose is shown in this Globe Gazette file photo from 2013. Officials are investigating allegations a motorist intentionally hit one of the migratory birds with a vehicle, killing it, on Thursday in Ventura.
LOWELL WASHBURN, For The Globe Gazette
