Washburn: Feeding birds in winter brings carnivores, too

For those who abhor cold weather, backyard bird feeding is the perfect winter pastime. You get to enjoy the daily activities wild birdlife but, instead of braving the elements, you do it from the warmth of your living room -- and without the cumbersome hassle of coats, boots, mittens and handwarmers.

Winter bird feeding is as simple, or as complicated, as you care to make it. The greater the variety of foods you provide, the greater the number of species and total birds you’ll attract. Watching as birds busily forage just beyond your window adds a sense of peaceful animation to an otherwise dormant landscape.

There are times, however, when serenity gives way to drama. A recent example occurred few days ago when my wife, Carol, called me to the dining room window; the urgency of her tone belying that something out of the ordinary was taking place. Although I had been watching the feeders just moments before, I took the bait and made a cautious, low profile approach to the windows. Peering over the sill, the backyard scene had indeed changed. Where there had been dozens of birds before, there were now only two – a junco and a sharp-shinned hawk. The junco was dead. The hawk was feeding.