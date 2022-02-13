Washburn: February is National Bird Feeding Month

On February 23, 1994, United States Congressman, John Porter [R-Il] officially proclaimed February as National Bird Feeding Month.
Reading his proposal into the Congressional Record, Porter noted that February is the most difficult month for wild birds. Expounding the educational, entertainment, and ecological values of wild birdlife, the Congressman encouraged increased public participation in providing food, water, and shelter for America’s backyard birds.
Porter’s resolution was adopted. Twenty-eight years later, National Bird Feeding Month is observed and utilized by local, state, county, and national conservation organizations to promote awareness for the needs of birds as well as other forms of American wildlife.
Whether you’re young or old, rich or poor, backyard bird feeding represents the perfect cold weather pastime – a way to actively to enjoy the wonders of the wintery outdoors while remaining in the warm comfort of your indoor environment. According to surveys conducted by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology, more than 57 million American households are actively engaged in feeding backyard birds. Americans annually spend more than $4 billion on specialized bird foods; and another $800 million on equipment including feeders, bird baths, and bird houses.
People are also reading…
Backyard bird feeding can be as complex, or as simple, as a person cares to make it. It should also be noted, however, that wild birds seem to whole heartedly agree with the familiar phrase stating that -- ‘Variety is the spice of life’. The more types of food there are to choose from, the more species and greatest total number of birds you’re likely attract.
Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog
COLLECTION: The latest columns from Lowell Washburn
Mix the sugar water and fill the backyard feeders. The fall migration of ruby-throated hummingbirds is underway. For those wishing to obtain e…
Iowa’s small game hunting seasons are just around the corner.
Iowa’s special teal seasons are the best single change in waterfowl regulations in the past 50 years.
Iowa’s fall waterfowl seasons kick off Sept. 1 with a special 16-day, teal-only duck hunt. The bonus teal event is followed by a dizzying seri…
This is one bird that is definitely more often heard than seen.
“There was nothing to see but prairie, green stretches of grassland rolling quietly outward ‘till lost in the haze that trembled on the horizon.”
Following decades of silence, Iowa’s most secretive reptiles are currently emitting radio signals from the watery depths of Eagle Lake.
I was staking out – and hoping to photograph – an active nest of red-bellied woodpeckers.
With this year’s mulberry crop reaching full maturity, it’s time to grab your bucket and head for the woods.
As predictable as lengthening days and summer heat, phone calls regarding “orphaned” wildlife are streaming in.
I must admit that I was a bit apprehensive when I learned that Chuck had moved into the neighborhood.
It’s called the golden oyster and is a species that every mushroom hunting enthusiast should be aware of.
The hatch is on. Breaking free of their eggshell imprisonment, broods of newborn wood ducks are getting their first glimpse of the Iowa outdoo…
The spring songbird migration is winging northward. And while the larger and more colorful species – such as tanagers, orioles, and grosbeaks …
Turkey hunting spins on a dime.
Turkey hunting spins on a dime.
The much-anticipated, spring mushroom season is currently sweeping northward across Iowa. And although several mushroom species are edible, the famed morel reigns as undisputed king.
Once they’ve been at it for a few seasons, most mushroom hunters will have amassed a collection of stories recounting their grandest moments in the spring woodlands.
One robin may not make a spring, but when the turkey vultures return to Clear Lake’s Clausen’s Cove, you know the season has changed.
Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog.