Washburn: February is National Bird Feeding Month

On February 23, 1994, United States Congressman, John Porter [R-Il] officially proclaimed February as National Bird Feeding Month.

One of the joys of winter bird feeding is discovering the unexpected. For me, the latest example occurred on February 4, when a group of redpolls dropped in for a meal of sunflower seeds.

Reading his proposal into the Congressional Record, Porter noted that February is the most difficult month for wild birds. Expounding the educational, entertainment, and ecological values of wild birdlife, the Congressman encouraged increased public participation in providing food, water, and shelter for America’s backyard birds.

Porter’s resolution was adopted. Twenty-eight years later, National Bird Feeding Month is observed and utilized by local, state, county, and national conservation organizations to promote awareness for the needs of birds as well as other forms of American wildlife.

Attracted to a feeder containing black oil sunflower seeds, a flock of colorful house finches is joined (bottom left) by a migrating redpoll – a rare visitor.

Whether you’re young or old, rich or poor, backyard bird feeding represents the perfect cold weather pastime – a way to actively to enjoy the wonders of the wintery outdoors while remaining in the warm comfort of your indoor environment. According to surveys conducted by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology, more than 57 million American households are actively engaged in feeding backyard birds. Americans annually spend more than $4 billion on specialized bird foods; and another $800 million on equipment including feeders, bird baths, and bird houses.

Backyard bird feeding can be as complex, or as simple, as a person cares to make it. It should also be noted, however, that wild birds seem to whole heartedly agree with the familiar phrase stating that -- ‘Variety is the spice of life’. The more types of food there are to choose from, the more species and greatest total number of birds you’re likely attract.

Providing a variety of foods will attract the greatest number of feathered visitors. Sunflower, niger seed, cracked corn and suet cakes are popular choices.

Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog

