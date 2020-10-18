Washburn: Eight-minute goose breast

By now, I think it’s obvious to everyone that Iowa’s giant Canada goose flock enjoyed banner production during 2020. The event has not gone unnoticed by area waterfowlers who cashed in on some fast-paced action.

But although hunters enjoyed success, there was also a potential downside early in the season. Regardless of age, most Canada geese are still in the process of completing their summer molt at the beginning of the season. Pin feathers can abound. So much so, in fact, that most birds cannot be dry-picked [plucked] early in the season. Consequently, this leaves hunters with little choice but to participate in the barbaric practice of “breasting out” their kill.

Filleted goose breasts present a wide variety of challenges. Regardless of how they’re prepared, skinless goose pieces are extremely easy to dry out, over cook and ruin. Wild game cookbooks are loaded with goose breast recipes which typically involve plugging in the crock pot for an all-day simmer. With some recipes, the results are tolerable. A couple are good enough that you’ll want to go for seconds.