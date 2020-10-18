Washburn: Eight-minute goose breast

By now, I think it’s obvious to everyone that Iowa’s giant Canada goose flock enjoyed banner production during 2020. The event has not gone unnoticed by area waterfowlers who cashed in on some fast-paced action.
But although hunters enjoyed success, there was also a potential downside early in the season. Regardless of age, most Canada geese are still in the process of completing their summer molt at the beginning of the season. Pin feathers can abound. So much so, in fact, that most birds cannot be dry-picked [plucked] early in the season. Consequently, this leaves hunters with little choice but to participate in the barbaric practice of “breasting out” their kill.
Filleted goose breasts present a wide variety of challenges. Regardless of how they’re prepared, skinless goose pieces are extremely easy to dry out, over cook and ruin. Wild game cookbooks are loaded with goose breast recipes which typically involve plugging in the crock pot for an all-day simmer. With some recipes, the results are tolerable. A couple are good enough that you’ll want to go for seconds.
But there is, of course, more than one way to skin a cat. Or in this case, a Canada goose. One of the best I’ve tried is a covered grill recipe that only takes minutes to prepare, is falling-off-a-log simple, and is as good to eat as it is easy to fix. Generally referred to as “Goose Kabobs,” it is one of my favorite early season recipes. Here’s the simple step by step process:
1] Cut refrigerated goose breast into 1 ½ to 2-inch cubes.
2] Lightly sprinkle with your favorite steak seasoning. DO NOT overdo. Our objective is to enjoy the flavor of wild goose, not an overwhelming blend of commercial spices.
3] Wrap a half slice of [room temperature] bacon around each goose cube and secure with a wooden toothpick.
4] Place meat directly over hot coals – Starting temps should be in the high 300s.
5] Turn goose cubes after four minutes. Grill for an additional three to four minutes and remove from heat. Let meat rest for a couple of minutes and serve.
If done properly, bacon should be brown and crispy, but goose breast should remain rare to medium rare. Beginning with the combination of cold goose and warm bacon is essential to making this happen. DO NOT let the meat go beyond medium rare!! If you do, the goose will be tough and flavorless. The meal will be ruined. No way around it. Serve rare to medium rare, and the kabobs will melt in your mouth.
Goose kabobs can be utilized as a stand-alone entrée or, more commonly, served as appetizers. When used as appetizers, be careful not to put too many on the platter or your guests will be full by the time the “real meal” makes it to the table. Leftovers, should there be any, can be taken back to the goose blind the next morning. When sliced into thin discs, cold goose kabobs make excellent snacks while waiting for the arrival of more geese. Hmmm – eating geese while waiting for geese. It’s a vicious cycle.
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors - Carolina Wren
Washburn Outdoors - female Red Crossbill
Washburn Outdoors - Red-breasted Nuthatch
Washburn Outdoors - pine siskin
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors: Northern pintail ducks
Washburn Outdoors: 1979 duck hunt
Washburn Outdoors: bighorn ram
Washburn Outdoors - wildlife researcher
Washburng Outdoors - Ewe and lamb
Washburn Outdoors - Black Hills bighorns
Washburng Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors: blue-winged teal duck
Washburn Outdoors - Shallow water blue-winged teal
Washburn Outdoors - Shallow-water rest stop
Washburn Outdoors - Migrating blue-winged teal
Mallard brood
Washburn Outdoors Custer State Park
Washburn Outdoors Prairie Icon - mature bull
Washburn Outdoors On the Scrap
Washburn Outdoors Prairie Duel
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Red-headed Woodpecker
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Yellow Rumped Myrtle Warbler
Nashville warbler
Magnolia warbler
Black & White warbler
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Sunrise GobbleFest
Song Sparrow
Green-winged teal
Hermit thrush
Hermit thrush
American robin
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Ring-neck Oasis - Smartweed Pond
Smartweed Pond
Smartweed Pond
Early Light - Smartweed Pond
Hooded goshawk
Iced up geese
Red fox
Canvasback
saw whet owl
great horned owl
Winter pheasant
Ten Yard Marker
Washburn buck sunrise
Canada geese
Don Humburg decoy
Migrating teal
Blue-winged teal
Female ruby-throat hummingbird
Male ruby-throat hummingbird
Hummingbirds fuel up
Morning hunt
Mourning Dove
Land snail
Mallard brood
Mother Hen
Prairie Chicken
Turkey vulture chicks
Turkey vulture portrait
Deer Antlers
Hide & Seek
Full House
Meal Time
Ruby-throated hummingbird
Ruby-throated hummingbird
Hoodie or woodie?
Hooded Mergansers
Hooded Merganser
Hooded Mergansers
Nashville warbler 2
Nashville warbler
Magnolia warbler
Den of baby raccoons
White-tailed fawns
Bald Eagle 3
Bale Eagle 2
Bald Eagle 1
Squeeze play
Spring ballet
Hancock Cty snow geese
Snow geese Hancock County
Final Approach snow geese
Snow Geese Cerro Gordo
Cottontail
Goshawk
flying female pileated woodpecker
pileated male
WHITETAIL DOE BY WASHBURN
canvasback by washburn
washburn turkey touchdown
pair of goldeneyes
beehive
washburn eagle photo
Waterfowl on south shore of Clear Lake
WHITE-BREASTED NUTHATCH
Red-breasted nuthatch
geese descending
The loner
surprised honker
october canadas
sunrise honkers
warbler CHESTNUT SIDED
Nashville warbler
Myrtle warbler
Female hummingbird washburn
Hummingbird 3 -- washburn
Washburn Hummingbird 1
washburn hen mallard, brood
Washburntoad 1
BALD-FACED HORNET
Opossum moving day
Cerro Gordo County wild turkey
Washburn trio of gobblers
wood duck close-up
wood duck pair on bill's pond
TRUMPETER TOUCHDOWN
Trumpeter trio
pair of trumpeter swans
Trumpeter swan in flight
Washburn dandelion
Washburn turkey 4-3-16
springtime turkeys square off
spring gobblers strut
Flying tiger
wasburn robin 2
Robin in February
antlerless deer lowell washburn 1-24-16
antlerless deer
gray-faced buck
Dropping In
mallards washburn 2015
washburn buck face to face
red-tail attack
washburn hummingbird 4
Washburn hummingbird 1
blue wing feeds
flock of blue wing
triio of blue-wing teal
Cicada killer
Cicada
Young Turkey
turkey brood
woodchuck in tree photo
baby woodchuck
mallard duckling
mallard with duckings
Boomer 1
washburn spring turkey 1
Deer in sunrise
wasburn falcon 1
Goose 1
Canada goose mugshot
Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!