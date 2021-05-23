Washburn: Don't count your turkey until it's in the oven

I’ve said it a thousand times before, and I’ll say it again. Turkey hunting spins on a dime. A nonstop series of exhilarating peaks and dismal valleys, turkey hunting represents one of the Iowa outdoors’ most challenging endeavors. For the moment, at least, I was currently residing at the bottom of one of those valleys.

The day had begun with high expectations. Arriving in the predawn darkness, I had set up in the vicinity of where I had seen a single gobbler go to roost at sunset. Right on cue, the turkey had begun sounding off at the first hint of daybreak, and his gobbling intensified as daylight increased. Better yet, the tom was roosted within 50 yards or so of my position. Silhouetted against the colorful backdrop of the impending sunrise, I could clearly observe the huge bird as he gobbled and strutted atop a sturdy oak branch. When I emitted a series of soft tree calls, the gobbler roared back and soon flew to the ground.

Although my view was now obstructed by thick understory, I knew the gobbler was coming my way. Every time I’d call, his resounding response would be louder and closer than the one before. A couple of minutes later, the tom popped into view. Standing at a distance of 30 yards, the gobbler was in full strut with tail fanned and wings dragging. With a valid fourth season turkey tag resting in my shirt pocket, this bird was as good as in the bag.