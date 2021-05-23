Washburn: Don't count your turkey until it's in the oven

I’ve said it a thousand times before, and I’ll say it again. Turkey hunting spins on a dime. A nonstop series of exhilarating peaks and dismal valleys, turkey hunting represents one of the Iowa outdoors’ most challenging endeavors. For the moment, at least, I was currently residing at the bottom of one of those valleys.
The day had begun with high expectations. Arriving in the predawn darkness, I had set up in the vicinity of where I had seen a single gobbler go to roost at sunset. Right on cue, the turkey had begun sounding off at the first hint of daybreak, and his gobbling intensified as daylight increased. Better yet, the tom was roosted within 50 yards or so of my position. Silhouetted against the colorful backdrop of the impending sunrise, I could clearly observe the huge bird as he gobbled and strutted atop a sturdy oak branch. When I emitted a series of soft tree calls, the gobbler roared back and soon flew to the ground.
Although my view was now obstructed by thick understory, I knew the gobbler was coming my way. Every time I’d call, his resounding response would be louder and closer than the one before. A couple of minutes later, the tom popped into view. Standing at a distance of 30 yards, the gobbler was in full strut with tail fanned and wings dragging. With a valid fourth season turkey tag resting in my shirt pocket, this bird was as good as in the bag.
I had forgotten that turkey hunting spins on a dime. In the turkey woods, there is no such thing as sure thing, and you can never count your bird until it’s in the oven. About the time I thought this hunt was a done deal, I heard an alarming sound. From somewhere back in the gooseberries, came the loud four-note yelp of a hen turkey. The tom answered with an enthusiastic double gobble and then quickly headed in her direction. For me, it was game over. Although the tom continued to occasionally answer my call, each gobble grew fainter as he followed the hen in the opposite direction. I could barely detect the bird’s final farewell gobble. After that, there was only silence.
For a turkey hunter, there is nothing that seems more desolate, more barren, or more completely hopeless than to sit in a woodland recently vacated by a gobbling tom. With expectations dashed, you plunge from the peak to the valley. Anyone who has ever hunted the wild turkey knows this feeling.
But turkey hunting spins on a dime. Five minutes later, while dismally pondering my next move, I was jolted back to my senses by a single, brush rattling gobble. The surprise gobble had come from behind and to my left. Quietly turning in that direction, I tossed out a series of yelps. The calls were immediately cut off by the raucous response of a male wild turkey. The sound was close. Laying the call aside, I decided to dummy up. Within seconds, the bright red head and neck of an eastern wild turkey emerged from the vegetation. Amazingly, the bird was followed by another, and then another. Turkeys kept appearing until I had a magnificent grouping of four adult, long bearded gobblers accompanied by a single jake – all standing within 10 or 12 paces of where I sat. I didn’t have a clue where the birds had come from, but it was certainly a breathtakingly welcome sight.
For my cylinder bore, double barreled muzzleloader, the Long Beards were standing at the perfect range. Slowly framing the closest gobbler between the shotgun’s cocked hammers, I pulled the trigger. The 12-gauge roared to life, instantly and completely obscuring the turkeys in a billowing cloud of white smoke. When the smoke cleared, four of the turkeys were still on their feet. The fifth gobbler was mine.
Although the morning sun had yet to clear the horizon, it had already seemed like a full day. The outing had provided another classic example of how turkey hunting can, and often does, spin on a dime.