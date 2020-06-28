Washburn: Do chipmunks make you smile?

Officially launching my ‘Munking Adventure the very next morning, I set a portable photo blind just a few yards from the woodpile. My arrival did not go unnoticed. Perturbed by my intrusion, I could hear the bird-like chirping of nearby ‘chippies while I was still setting up. Fortunately for me, chipmunks are almost as curious as they are wary. Nearly as soon as I had settled in, the first inquisitive head popped over the top of a short log. Within minutes, a second, third, and finally a fourth ‘chippie had joined the party. From there, it was game on and I quickly lost track of who was who as a dizzying procession of chipmunks scurried around, over, in and through the woodpile. It was nothing like I had ever seen. Chipmunks were running everywhere! The outing was so interesting and so much fun, in fact, that I couldn’t resist returning again the next morning for an encore performance.