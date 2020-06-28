Washburn: Do chipmunks make you smile?

Can’t say for sure what it is, but there’s just something about a chipmunk that makes people smile. It doesn’t seem to matter where the chipmunk is or what it’s doing – you might spot one sitting atop an old stump munching on an acorn, cautiously peering around a stack of firewood, or high tailing it across a forested trail. Doesn’t matter. Even the briefest, snapshot glimpse of a playful ‘chippie is all it takes to make us feel happy.
Familiar to most folks through the mischievous antics of cartoon characters portrayed by Alvin and the Chipmunks, chipmunks are every bit as endearing in real life as they are on screen. If you haven’t already made your acquaintance with a member the real-life version, there’ll likely never be a better time than right now. Although there is no hard data or official wildlife survey to back me up, I’m going to say that Iowa chipmunks are enjoying some high times.
Populations currently thriving at Clear Lake are a prime example. From McIntosh Woods to Ventura Heights, Miller’s Bay and beyond, local woodlands are literally jumping with these energetic little mammals. This year, you don’t necessarily need to go to the woods to find chipmunks. Even in our most highly developed residential neighborhoods, it is not uncommon to see a high tailed chipmunk dashing across the patio or scurrying through backyard gardens.
With chipmunk numbers booming, I decided to attempt some serious viewing. A nearby abandoned woodpile seemed like an ideal location for closeup observations. Although it’s a place where I could rely on seeing one or two ‘chippies in the past, things have dramatically changed. Last week, I counted a record breaking eight chipmunks – all in full view, in one place, at one time. Movements in nearby thick cover belied the presence of others. The place had become overrun.
Officially launching my ‘Munking Adventure the very next morning, I set a portable photo blind just a few yards from the woodpile. My arrival did not go unnoticed. Perturbed by my intrusion, I could hear the bird-like chirping of nearby ‘chippies while I was still setting up. Fortunately for me, chipmunks are almost as curious as they are wary. Nearly as soon as I had settled in, the first inquisitive head popped over the top of a short log. Within minutes, a second, third, and finally a fourth ‘chippie had joined the party. From there, it was game on and I quickly lost track of who was who as a dizzying procession of chipmunks scurried around, over, in and through the woodpile. It was nothing like I had ever seen. Chipmunks were running everywhere! The outing was so interesting and so much fun, in fact, that I couldn’t resist returning again the next morning for an encore performance.
One thing I learned during the safaris is that chipmunks love to eat. From the time they leave their cozy burrows in early morning until day’s end, they rarely stop foraging. Equipped with roomy, plus-sized cheek pouches, chipmunks engage in an endless cycle of filling and refilling these built-in, permanently attached shopping bags. Once its pouches are stuffed to capacity, the ‘chippie runs back to its burrow where the groceries are cached in storage chambers prepared especially for that purpose. It’s the chipmunk’s version of a bank savings account, a cash reserve of acorns and seeds that will see its owner through a long cold winter.
Not all chipmunks live to benefit from the rainy-day funds. A four-ounce package of pure nutrition, chipmunks are an important link in the woodland food chain. While we think of them as cute; hawks, owls, and snakes regard them as tasty. As sure as sunflower feeders attract chickadees, a plentiful supply of chipmunks will attract predators – a fact that was vividly illustrated when an adult red fox suddenly appeared on the scene. In spite of arriving with a stunning burst of speed, the fox was unsuccessful at catching its meal. Undaunted, the predator sat down to await its next opportunity. But the word was out. In the blink of an eye, the entire woodland prey base had vaporized. When nothing showed, the fox soon became bored and moved on; quickly melting back into the greenery of the dense foliage. Within minutes it was back to business as usual as foraging chipmunks began darting back and forth, greedily refilling their cheek pouches as if nothing had happened.
Not all chipmunks are so fortunate, of course. A classic, first-hand example occurred a few years back when Carol and I visited the newly renovated scenic overlook located at Clayton county’s Pike’s Peak State Park. While enjoying the overlook’s spectacular view of the upper Mississippi river, we noticed a number of unusually tame chipmunks. The reason soon became obvious. Visitors were providing the ‘chippies with an endless supply of snacks – pretzels, potato chips, Cheetos and more – which the happy little rodents were packing away with enthusiasm.
While still enjoying the view, a sudden movement caught my eye. Looking to the side, we were amazed to see a beautiful red-shouldered hawk lifting from the bluff with one of the park’s snack loving chipmunks held firmly in its grasp. The chipmunk was still struggling as the hawk soared out over the river. But although still alive, the chipmunk’s fate was sealed. Even if it had bitten the hawk hard enough to make the raptor release its grip, the chipmunk would have faced at least a 400-foot fall to the water. From the frying pan to the fire, as they say.
On a lighter note, what may have been my most bizarre encounter occurred while on a fishing trip to northern Minnesota’s Kabetogama Lake. I was sitting on the steps of our Harmony Beach cabin one evening when a 10- or 12-year-old boy came slowly riding down the gravel road on his bicycle. Nothing out of the ordinary, except the boy was holding a short fishing rod in one hand. The rod was trailing about of 20 feet of line and bouncing along at the end of that line, was an unshelled peanut attached to a large fish hook by means of a rubber band. It was a puzzling sight.
“Hey buddy, what in the world are you doing?", I asked as he passed by.
“I’m trolling for chipmunks,” came his grinning reply.
Wow. Have to admit that I didn’t see that one comin’.
I still chuckle when I think of that kid. Sadly, I never did hear if that bouncing peanut triggered any strikes.
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors - Carolina Wren
Washburn Outdoors - female Red Crossbill
Washburn Outdoors - Red-breasted Nuthatch
Washburn Outdoors - pine siskin
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors: Northern pintail ducks
Washburn Outdoors: 1979 duck hunt
Washburn Outdoors: bighorn ram
Washburn Outdoors - wildlife researcher
Washburng Outdoors - Ewe and lamb
Washburn Outdoors - Black Hills bighorns
Washburng Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors: blue-winged teal duck
Washburn Outdoors - Shallow water blue-winged teal
Washburn Outdoors - Shallow-water rest stop
Washburn Outdoors - Migrating blue-winged teal
Mallard brood
Washburn Outdoors Custer State Park
Washburn Outdoors Prairie Icon - mature bull
Washburn Outdoors On the Scrap
Washburn Outdoors Prairie Duel
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Red-headed Woodpecker
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Yellow Rumped Myrtle Warbler
Nashville warbler
Magnolia warbler
Black & White warbler
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Sunrise GobbleFest
Song Sparrow
Green-winged teal
Hermit thrush
Hermit thrush
American robin
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Ring-neck Oasis - Smartweed Pond
Smartweed Pond
Smartweed Pond
Early Light - Smartweed Pond
Hooded goshawk
Iced up geese
Red fox
Canvasback
saw whet owl
great horned owl
Winter pheasant
Ten Yard Marker
Washburn buck sunrise
Canada geese
Don Humburg decoy
Migrating teal
Blue-winged teal
Female ruby-throat hummingbird
Male ruby-throat hummingbird
Hummingbirds fuel up
Morning hunt
Mourning Dove
Land snail
Mallard brood
Mother Hen
Prairie Chicken
Turkey vulture chicks
Turkey vulture portrait
Deer Antlers
Hide & Seek
Full House
Meal Time
Ruby-throated hummingbird
Ruby-throated hummingbird
Hoodie or woodie?
Hooded Mergansers
Hooded Merganser
Hooded Mergansers
Nashville warbler 2
Nashville warbler
Magnolia warbler
Den of baby raccoons
White-tailed fawns
Bald Eagle 3
Bale Eagle 2
Bald Eagle 1
Squeeze play
Spring ballet
Hancock Cty snow geese
Snow geese Hancock County
Final Approach snow geese
Snow Geese Cerro Gordo
Cottontail
Goshawk
flying female pileated woodpecker
pileated male
WHITETAIL DOE BY WASHBURN
canvasback by washburn
washburn turkey touchdown
pair of goldeneyes
beehive
washburn eagle photo
Waterfowl on south shore of Clear Lake
WHITE-BREASTED NUTHATCH
Red-breasted nuthatch
geese descending
The loner
surprised honker
october canadas
sunrise honkers
warbler CHESTNUT SIDED
Nashville warbler
Myrtle warbler
Female hummingbird washburn
Hummingbird 3 -- washburn
Washburn Hummingbird 1
washburn hen mallard, brood
Washburntoad 1
BALD-FACED HORNET
Opossum moving day
Cerro Gordo County wild turkey
Washburn trio of gobblers
wood duck close-up
wood duck pair on bill's pond
TRUMPETER TOUCHDOWN
Trumpeter trio
pair of trumpeter swans
Trumpeter swan in flight
Washburn dandelion
Washburn turkey 4-3-16
springtime turkeys square off
spring gobblers strut
Flying tiger
wasburn robin 2
Robin in February
antlerless deer lowell washburn 1-24-16
antlerless deer
gray-faced buck
Dropping In
mallards washburn 2015
washburn buck face to face
red-tail attack
washburn hummingbird 4
Washburn hummingbird 1
blue wing feeds
flock of blue wing
triio of blue-wing teal
Cicada killer
Cicada
Young Turkey
turkey brood
woodchuck in tree photo
baby woodchuck
mallard duckling
mallard with duckings
Boomer 1
washburn spring turkey 1
Deer in sunrise
wasburn falcon 1
Goose 1
Canada goose mugshot
Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!