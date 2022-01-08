 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washburn: Cougar close encounter brings unexpected excitement

Have I ever told you about the time I was staked out for lion bait? Well sort of, anyway. The unplanned event occurred during a 2016 elk hunt on the western slope of the Rocky Mountains.

I was tucked into the low branches of a thick clump of mountain spruce while my hunting partner, retired Lake Mills Police Chief, Dave Thomas, was “cow calling” 30 yards to my rear. Longbow in hand, the plan was for me to execute a front echelon ambush if a bull responded to the sounds.

Stealthy predator

With fluid-like agility, incredible speed, and unfathomable strength, mountain lions are among the world’s most awe-inspiring predators. In the American West, cougar prey routinely include mule deer, elk, and bighorn sheep. Like many outdoor enthusiasts, I’ve long relished the thought of seeing a free ranging mountain lion in its natural habitat. I never have, of course. And like most people, probably never will. Perhaps no predator is more secretive or successful at avoiding human detection. I photographed the cougar in the attached photo in a captive wildlife exhibit.

We were barely into the morning’s third set when Dave suddenly quit calling and deliberately stepped into plain sight. “We’re shutting this site down – immediately,” he announced. Thomas’ voice was tense. I was understandably puzzled.

A few minutes later, I learned what the fuss was about. While Thomas was conducting of a series of calls, the tawny round-eared, cantaloupe-shaped head of an adult cougar suddenly appeared above the shank-high ground cover. After methodically surveying the surroundings, the crouching cat slowly lowered itself back to the ground and disappeared. Thomas had rightfully decided that we wanted no part of a scenario where an apex predator was considering something as large as a cow elk to be a viable menu item. I agreed. It’s not unusual for mountain cats to kill and eat large mammalian prey; they do it all the time. I have acquaintances in the western Black Hills who have killed five cougars that literally came running to the sound of distressed deer calls. The heaviest of those lions weighed in at 127 pounds. Now that’s a big cat! As far as Thomas and I were concerned, this was definitely not the time to be in the middle of a situation where a hungry puma could react to a case of mistaken identity.

Here’s the worst part. Although the lion had been within around 20 yards of my position and had been much closer to me than to Thomas, I never actually got to see the huge cat due to the dense ambush cover I was nestled into. Nevertheless, the incident proved to be a high adventure episode that gave us plenty to talk about back in camp.

Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog.

