Washburn: Confessions of a coot shooter

There’s something I really need to get off my chest this week. I’m sick and tired of looking over my shoulder. Tired of dealing with the denial. Right here and right now, I’m going to publicly admit -- well, I’m going to admit that I am an unabashed coot shooter! The daily limit on coots is 15 and, sometimes, I shoot lots of them. Not only that -- but I also take the birds home and eat ‘em.

The problem, of course, is that everyone already knows that the lowly coot [a.k.a. mud hen] is totally inedible. It is also common knowledge that coots feed exclusively on mud. Therefore, coots taste like mud. Every waterfowler knows this. Even people who have never spent a single day in the marsh know how terribly inedible coots are. Just ask the next person you see if coots are any good to eat.

“What, are you nuts?” they’ll respond. “Don’t you know that coots taste just like mud?” Follow up by asking these same culinary experts when was the last time they ate either coots or mud, and they’ll stare at you as if you’ve just grown a third eye.