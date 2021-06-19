Washburn: Chuck is a better neighbor than you'd think

Woodchucks are voracious vegetarians, a trait which often puts them at odds with commercial vegetable producers and backyard gardeners. Most folks are surprised to learn that groundhogs are also excellent swimmers as well as capable tree climbers. People are even more surprised to learn that woodchucks make excellent table fare. I was unaware of this fact until the day Al Hancock brought a crock pot full of "mystery meat" to the Clear Lake Fish Hatchery where we both worked.

“You gotta try this,” said Hancock. I did. The meat was tender, dark, and pleasingly aromatic. Above all, it was absolutely melt-in-your-mouth delicious. My best guess was that it might be a prime cut of slow cooked beef. But then Al Hancock was not the sort of guy who would be bringing a domestic entree to pass around at the office.

“OK, I give up. What is it,” I asked.

“Woodchuck,” Hancock grinned. “Good, isn’t it?”

In reality, the meat was beyond good; it was just plain incredible. That was the one and only time that I’ve eaten a groundhog but, years later, I still think about how wonderfully flavorful that meat was. I thought about it as recently as this morning, in fact, when I spotted Chuck gathering some leafy vegetation from a corner of the yard.