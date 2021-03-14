Nearly everyone has a favorite sign that says spring is on the way. It might be melting snow drifts, a noisy echelon of northbound geese, or the sighting of the season’s first robin. This year, I’m adding chipmunks to the list. That’s right, I said chipmunks.

I know, of course, that chipmunks are still supposed to be deep into hibernation, sound asleep in their cozy underground dens. But I also know of one chippie that isn’t. I could scarcely believe my eyes when, early Sunday morning, I spotted the little striper scampering atop what was left of North Iowa’s rapidly receding winter snow cover.