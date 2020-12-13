Washburn: Celebrating the return of the trumpeter swan

The swans had barely vanished when I heard a second flock - this time a group of nine - also approaching from the north. Passing directly overhead, they too quickly vanished to the south. From then on, it was one flock of trumpeter swans after another, a never-ending train of giant white birds appearing from the north and disappearing to the south. In addition to that, there were also flocks that I heard but never saw. For the better part of an hour the flight continued; an unabated, never ending, vocalizing procession of America’s largest waterfowl. And then it was over. Although the skies continued to remain busy with trading flocks of ducks and geese, the swan flight had ended. Upon reaching its abrupt conclusion, I never saw or heard another trumpeter.