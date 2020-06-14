Washburn: Blanding’s turtle, one of North Iowa’s rarest of wetland wildlife

Sadly, I am not unique in the fact that every Blanding’s turtle I’ve seen in my lifetime has been an adult, and I’m seeing far less of those than I used to. The last Blanding’s I saw in the wild was eleven years ago during what became a memorably bizarre encounter. I was bow hunting for spring turkeys on the Don Nissen farm, located along the Winnebago River southwest of Fertile. Arriving well before daybreak, I had popped up my archery blind atop some tall grasses that were now laid flat by the previous winter’s snowfall. After settling in, I soon became aware that I was not alone in the pitch dark. Inside my blind, something was stirring beneath the lodged grasses. My first thought was skunk. My second thought was raccoon. Space was tight and neither option – being sprayed or being bitten – seemed all that appealing. After a couple more minutes of listening to the rustling, I cautiously reached out to see what I could determine. To my relief, it was neither a skunk or raccoon. What my hand detected instead was the hard shell of a turtle. I didn’t have to wait for daylight to determine the species, the smooth helmet-shaped dome of the upper shell told me all I needed to know – I had inadvertently captured a large Blanding’s turtle. I don’t remember whether or not I bagged a gobbler that spring morning – probably not. But what I will remember – probably forever -- is the implausible probability of successfully capturing a Blanding’s turtle, simply by means of accidentally placing an archery popup blind directly over the top of what may have been the species’ only representative for miles around.