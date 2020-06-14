Washburn: Blanding’s turtle, one of North Iowa’s rarest of wetland wildlife

You don’t necessarily need to visit Iowa’s Living History Farms in order to catch a glimpse of Iowa’s living history. It might be crossing the road right in front of you.
With its distinctive high-domed helmet-shaped upper shell, bright yellow throat, and endearing smile, it would be hard to mistake the Blanding’s turtle for anything else. Sadly, it is a species that most Iowans will never have an opportunity to view. There are exceptions, of course. Like the adult Blanding’s recently seen making its way across Cerro Gordo County’s busy S14 blacktop that runs adjacent to Wild Goose Marsh, a 157-acre, DNR-managed public wetland located four miles north of Ventura.
Road crossings are extremely hazardous for Iowa turtles. Many are killed – especially during late spring and early summer when large numbers of adults leave native wetlands in search of drier soils where they can dig nests and lay their eggs. The ongoing danger was graphically illustrated when the tires of an oncoming vehicle missed the slow-moving Blanding’s by mere inches. It was a near miss that could have easily ended the life of one of Iowa’s most interesting, but rarest, forms of wetland wildlife.
Fortunately for the Blanding’s, the next vehicle was driven by Iowa Conservation Officer Matt Washburn, who pulled aside to ensure the turtle did not become the species’ latest grim statistic. A magnificent specimen, the Blanding’s was the largest Washburn had ever encountered and well worth taking time to weigh and measure before letting it continue its journey. With a carapace [top shell] exceeding 10 inches and weight of nearly 4½ pounds, the turtle was indeed a genuine "Booner" and was as large as Blanding’s turtles get.
Although historically abundant, Blanding’s turtles have currently fallen on hard times. The species has become so rare, in fact, that most Iowans – even those who spend considerable time prowling the out-of-doors -- will never see so much as a single Blanding’s in their lifetimes.
Although more than a century of wetland drainage has negatively affected all of Iowa’s 13 turtle species, some of our more familiar varieties – such as painted and snapping turtles -- have managed to maintain relative abundance. By contrast, Blanding’s turtles have been far less successful at adapting to modern-day landscapes.
The species’ low reproductive rate has contributed to the decline. It takes 12 to 15 years -- sometimes longer -- for a female Blanding’s to produce her first clutch of eggs. After that, a female may only produce eggs every other year. By comparison, a painted turtle may lay eggs during its fifth year and will produce a clutch every year thereafter.
When compared to other members of its family, Blanding’s turtles are exceedingly prone to wander, frequently launching lengthy overland journeys to find nesting sites or explore new wetlands. While many turtles will dig nests and lay eggs within 50 yards of their wetland homes, female Blanding’s have been known to travel up to a mile or more in search of a perfect site.
Historically, slow growing Blanding’s turtles were able to offset low recruitment by being exceptionally long lived. In captivity, they have been known to live for more than 80 years and, in natural settings, have theoretical productive lifespans of a century or more. It is unfortunate that the Blanding’s extreme longevity may also give a false impression that populations are stable. But as DNR Wildlife Diversity Biologist, Bruce Ehresman once noted, “We’re seeing the same turtles our grandparents watched.”
Given its size and weight, the turtle Matt Washburn encountered had likely been roaming the North Iowa marshlands for six or seven decades, and possibly more – which is longer than most of the people reading this column have been on the scene.
Sadly, I am not unique in the fact that every Blanding’s turtle I’ve seen in my lifetime has been an adult, and I’m seeing far less of those than I used to. The last Blanding’s I saw in the wild was eleven years ago during what became a memorably bizarre encounter. I was bow hunting for spring turkeys on the Don Nissen farm, located along the Winnebago River southwest of Fertile. Arriving well before daybreak, I had popped up my archery blind atop some tall grasses that were now laid flat by the previous winter’s snowfall. After settling in, I soon became aware that I was not alone in the pitch dark. Inside my blind, something was stirring beneath the lodged grasses. My first thought was skunk. My second thought was raccoon. Space was tight and neither option – being sprayed or being bitten – seemed all that appealing. After a couple more minutes of listening to the rustling, I cautiously reached out to see what I could determine. To my relief, it was neither a skunk or raccoon. What my hand detected instead was the hard shell of a turtle. I didn’t have to wait for daylight to determine the species, the smooth helmet-shaped dome of the upper shell told me all I needed to know – I had inadvertently captured a large Blanding’s turtle. I don’t remember whether or not I bagged a gobbler that spring morning – probably not. But what I will remember – probably forever -- is the implausible probability of successfully capturing a Blanding’s turtle, simply by means of accidentally placing an archery popup blind directly over the top of what may have been the species’ only representative for miles around.
In Iowa, the Blanding’s turtle is officially listed as a “Threatened Species of greatest conservation need.” It is illegal to kill or capture one. Vehicle strikes remain the number one cause of adult mortality. It would be hard to overstate the value of an adult Blanding’s turtle when, in extreme cases, the loss of a single female can doom the entire population of isolated marshlands.
In Iowa, the Blanding’s turtle’s future remains largely uncertain. Hopefully, the ongoing restoration and enhancement of the state’s prairie lake and marshland ecosystems will aid in slowing further declines. For now, we can all cling to the hope that current trends will be reversed before the same turtles our grandparents watched disappear completely.
Washburn Outdoors - Carolina Wren
Washburn Outdoors - female Red Crossbill
Washburn Outdoors - Red-breasted Nuthatch
Washburn Outdoors - pine siskin
Washburn Outdoors: Northern pintail ducks
Washburn Outdoors: 1979 duck hunt
Washburn Outdoors: bighorn ram
Washburn Outdoors - wildlife researcher
Washburng Outdoors - Ewe and lamb
Washburn Outdoors - Black Hills bighorns
Washburng Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors: blue-winged teal duck
Washburn Outdoors - Shallow water blue-winged teal
Washburn Outdoors - Shallow-water rest stop
Washburn Outdoors - Migrating blue-winged teal
Mallard brood
Washburn Outdoors Custer State Park
Washburn Outdoors Prairie Icon - mature bull
Washburn Outdoors On the Scrap
Washburn Outdoors Prairie Duel
Yellow Rumped Myrtle Warbler
Nashville warbler
Magnolia warbler
Black & White warbler
Sunrise GobbleFest
Song Sparrow
Green-winged teal
Hermit thrush
Hermit thrush
American robin
Ring-neck Oasis - Smartweed Pond
Smartweed Pond
Smartweed Pond
Early Light - Smartweed Pond
