Washburn: Apple Valley goose pair makes residents smile

The wait is over. The hatch is on. Newly emerged broods of baby Canada geese are appearing on wetlands across the state. And although the annual renewal of life should bring joy to all who witness it, perhaps no group has been more thrilled by the sight of newly hatched goslings than the residents of Clear Lake’s Apple Valley Assisted Living.

The nesting geese first made their appearance at Apple Valley in 2009 when a pair took up residence at a small pond on the facility’s west side. Nesting at the water’s edge, the pair was successful in producing five young. The geese were fortunate on the attempt since marauding raccoons often destroy ground nests. Fortunately, there was an easy fix. To protect future nesting, Al Hancock and I installed a predator proof over-the-water nest structure during the winter. Returning in the spring of 2010, the geese immediately took to the nest and the structure has produced goslings every year since.

For Apple Valley residents, it was love at first sight. From the time of the adults’ noisy arrival at winter’s end, to when the newly hatched goslings successfully jump to the water, the goose nest provides a continual and upbeat topic of conversation.