Washburn: Antler Hunting Season Has Begun

Iowa bucks are suddenly losing their heads — or at least the showiest parts of them.
By the time mid-February rolls around, North Iowa’s white-tailed bucks will have begun dropping their antlers. For outdoor enthusiasts, it’s an annual Call to Arms as a willing legion of shed hunters invade local woodlands in search of lost treasure. During recent years, the search for discarded antlers -- shed hunting -- has become one of our fastest growing forms of outdoor recreation.
Traditionally the domain of deer hunting males, shed hunting demographics are changing. A surprising number of New Age antler hunters do not hunt deer during Iowa’s archery and gun seasons. Some are nonhunters and a growing number are female. One thing that hasn’t changed is that, once hooked, the search for antlers can become an obsession.
Some collectors go so far as to schedule annual vacations around shed hunting; logging in hundreds of miles -- by foot and by vehicle -- in hopes of finding an antler that is bigger, better, or more unique in design than the last. Some aficionados go so as to keep and train antler hunting dogs which are bred, at least in part, for this highly specialized task.
People are also reading…
The early birds get the worm, and as late winter snow cover begins to recede, competition intensifies. Even though some bucks are still carrying their head gear, antler enthusiasts are already scouring rural landscapes. But not all competitors wear stocking caps, insulated boots or travel on two legs. Squirrels, white-footed mice, and other small mammals are also looking to cash in on their fair share of the bounty. But local squirrel populations aren’t collecting sheds for their trophy value, of course. Instead, the bushy-tails covet cast off antlers for their rich deposits of calcium and other minerals. Nothing goes to waste in the outdoors. Woodland rodents had already been efficiently recycling cast off antlers centuries before we invented the word.
COLLECTION: The latest columns from Lowell Washburn
Mix the sugar water and fill the backyard feeders. The fall migration of ruby-throated hummingbirds is underway. For those wishing to obtain e…
Iowa’s small game hunting seasons are just around the corner.
Iowa’s special teal seasons are the best single change in waterfowl regulations in the past 50 years.
Iowa’s fall waterfowl seasons kick off Sept. 1 with a special 16-day, teal-only duck hunt. The bonus teal event is followed by a dizzying seri…
This is one bird that is definitely more often heard than seen.
“There was nothing to see but prairie, green stretches of grassland rolling quietly outward ‘till lost in the haze that trembled on the horizon.”
Following decades of silence, Iowa’s most secretive reptiles are currently emitting radio signals from the watery depths of Eagle Lake.
I was staking out – and hoping to photograph – an active nest of red-bellied woodpeckers.
With this year’s mulberry crop reaching full maturity, it’s time to grab your bucket and head for the woods.
As predictable as lengthening days and summer heat, phone calls regarding “orphaned” wildlife are streaming in.
I must admit that I was a bit apprehensive when I learned that Chuck had moved into the neighborhood.
It’s called the golden oyster and is a species that every mushroom hunting enthusiast should be aware of.
The hatch is on. Breaking free of their eggshell imprisonment, broods of newborn wood ducks are getting their first glimpse of the Iowa outdoo…
The spring songbird migration is winging northward. And while the larger and more colorful species – such as tanagers, orioles, and grosbeaks …
Turkey hunting spins on a dime.
Turkey hunting spins on a dime.
The much-anticipated, spring mushroom season is currently sweeping northward across Iowa. And although several mushroom species are edible, the famed morel reigns as undisputed king.
Once they’ve been at it for a few seasons, most mushroom hunters will have amassed a collection of stories recounting their grandest moments in the spring woodlands.
One robin may not make a spring, but when the turkey vultures return to Clear Lake’s Clausen’s Cove, you know the season has changed.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog.