 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Washburn: Antler Hunting Season Has Begun

  • 0
3 Losing His Head -- Shedding 6-pointer.jpg

Losing His Head – Nearing the end of his second winter, a young six-point buck has dropped an antler; the second will soon follow. Next year’s antler growth will be larger and will likely have more points.

 LOWELL WASHBURN

Iowa bucks are suddenly losing their heads — or at least the showiest parts of them.

By the time mid-February rolls around, North Iowa’s white-tailed bucks will have begun dropping their antlers. For outdoor enthusiasts, it’s an annual Call to Arms as a willing legion of shed hunters invade local woodlands in search of lost treasure. During recent years, the search for discarded antlers -- shed hunting -- has become one of our fastest growing forms of outdoor recreation.

1 Late winter buck.JPG

In terms of body weights and antler growth; Iowa white-tails rank among the finest in North America. But once fall breeding seasons conclude, bucks have little use for their outlandish headgear. When stressed by deep snow cover or abnormally severe temperatures, bucks simply discard what they don’t need. As antlers drop to the ground, a willing legion of human shed hunters head for the woods.

Traditionally the domain of deer hunting males, shed hunting demographics are changing. A surprising number of New Age antler hunters do not hunt deer during Iowa’s archery and gun seasons. Some are nonhunters and a growing number are female. One thing that hasn’t changed is that, once hooked, the search for antlers can become an obsession.

1 Late winter buck.JPG

In terms of body weights and antler growth; Iowa white-tails rank among the finest in North America. But once fall breeding seasons conclude, bucks have little use for their outlandish headgear. When stressed by deep snow cover or abnormally severe temperatures, bucks simply discard what they don’t need. As antlers drop to the ground, a willing legion of human shed hunters head for the woods.

Some collectors go so far as to schedule annual vacations around shed hunting; logging in hundreds of miles -- by foot and by vehicle -- in hopes of finding an antler that is bigger, better, or more unique in design than the last. Some aficionados go so as to keep and train antler hunting dogs which are bred, at least in part, for this highly specialized task.

People are also reading…

2 Shed antler.JPG

A shed antler – like snowflakes no two antlers are exactly the same; each is considered as an outdoor trophy.

The early birds get the worm, and as late winter snow cover begins to recede, competition intensifies. Even though some bucks are still carrying their head gear, antler enthusiasts are already scouring rural landscapes. But not all competitors wear stocking caps, insulated boots or travel on two legs. Squirrels, white-footed mice, and other small mammals are also looking to cash in on their fair share of the bounty. But local squirrel populations aren’t collecting sheds for their trophy value, of course. Instead, the bushy-tails covet cast off antlers for their rich deposits of calcium and other minerals. Nothing goes to waste in the outdoors. Woodland rodents had already been efficiently recycling cast off antlers centuries before we invented the word. 

COLLECTION: The latest columns from Lowell Washburn

1 ruby-throated hummingbird.JPG
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Fall hummingbird migration is underway

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • 0

Mix the sugar water and fill the backyard feeders. The fall migration of ruby-throated hummingbirds is underway. For those wishing to obtain e…

Washburn: Small game hunters could enjoy banner year during 2021
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Small game hunters could enjoy banner year during 2021

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Iowa’s small game hunting seasons are just around the corner.

Washburn: Sixteen Days of ‘Bonus’ Recreation
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Sixteen Days of ‘Bonus’ Recreation

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Iowa’s special teal seasons are the best single change in waterfowl regulations in the past 50 years.

Washburn: Waterfowl seasons provide uncertainties
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Waterfowl seasons provide uncertainties

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Iowa’s fall waterfowl seasons kick off Sept. 1 with a special 16-day, teal-only duck hunt. The bonus teal event is followed by a dizzying seri…

Washburn: Great crested flycatcher is often heard, seldom seen
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Great crested flycatcher is often heard, seldom seen

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 This is one bird that is definitely more often heard than seen.

Washburn: Living remnants of Iowa’s heritage in full bloom
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Living remnants of Iowa’s heritage in full bloom

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

“There was nothing to see but prairie, green stretches of grassland rolling quietly outward ‘till lost in the haze that trembled on the horizon.” 

North Iowa study monitors threatened Blanding's turtles
Outdoors
alert featured

North Iowa study monitors threatened Blanding's turtles

  • Lowell Washburn Special to the Globe Gazette
  • Updated
  • 0

Following decades of silence, Iowa’s most secretive reptiles are currently emitting radio signals from the watery depths of Eagle Lake.

Washburn: Woodpeckers provide deep woods entertainment
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Woodpeckers provide deep woods entertainment

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

I was staking out – and hoping to photograph – an active nest of red-bellied woodpeckers.

Washburn: Wild mulberry provides summer taste treat
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Wild mulberry provides summer taste treat

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

  With this year’s mulberry crop reaching full maturity, it’s time to grab your bucket and head for the woods.

Washburn: Stay away from 'orphaned' birds and bunnies
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Stay away from 'orphaned' birds and bunnies

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

As predictable as lengthening days and summer heat, phone calls regarding “orphaned” wildlife are streaming in.

Washburn: Chuck is a better neighbor than you'd think
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Chuck is a better neighbor than you'd think

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

I must admit that I was a bit apprehensive when I learned that Chuck had moved into the neighborhood.

Washburn: There's a new mushroom in town
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: There's a new mushroom in town

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

It’s called the golden oyster and is a species that every mushroom hunting enthusiast should be aware of.

Washburn: The amazing journey of a mother wood duck
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: The amazing journey of a mother wood duck

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

The hatch is on. Breaking free of their eggshell imprisonment, broods of newborn wood ducks are getting their first glimpse of the Iowa outdoo…

Washburn: Northbound sparrows provide variety to migration
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Northbound sparrows provide variety to migration

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

The spring songbird migration is winging northward. And while the larger and more colorful species – such as tanagers, orioles, and grosbeaks …

Washburn: Spring turkey harvest down from 2020
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Spring turkey harvest down from 2020

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Turkey hunting spins on a dime.

Washburn: Don't count your turkey until it's in the oven
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Don't count your turkey until it's in the oven

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Turkey hunting spins on a dime.

Washburn: Annual mushroom season is underway
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Annual mushroom season is underway

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

The much-anticipated, spring mushroom season is currently sweeping northward across Iowa.  And although several mushroom species are edible, the famed morel reigns as undisputed king.  

Washburn: Tales of the hunt
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Tales of the hunt

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Once they’ve been at it for a few seasons, most mushroom hunters will have amassed a collection of stories recounting their grandest moments in the spring woodlands.

Washburn: Sunshine, rain and wood ducks provide technicolor morning
Outdoors
alert top story

Washburn: Sunshine, rain and wood ducks provide technicolor morning

  • Lowell Washburn Guest columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

 One robin may not make a spring, but when the turkey vultures return to Clear Lake’s Clausen’s Cove, you know the season has changed.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Enjoy more wildlife tales online at Washburn’s Outdoor Journal at iawildlife.org/blog.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News