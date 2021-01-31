Washburn: 2020 duck season one to remember

Iowa’s waterfowl seasons have officially concluded. Gone but not forgotten, the 2020 duck season will be remembered by many hunters as the best in recent years. I whole heartedly agree with that assessment. For me, it was the best season since 1979.

Like snowflakes, no two duck seasons are alike. Each delivers its own unique blend of highs and lows. There are days when you just can’t miss [or so I’m told], and there are days when you couldn’t hit a duck if it were sitting in a cage. There are days with empty skies, and days hosting big migrations. Exactly how an individual will remember the season largely depends on when and where they hunted. And although the 2020 duck season delivered more than its share of action-packed waterfowling adventure, there is no question about which day I will most remember.

That day was Monday, Oct. 26. During the preceding weekend, the season’s first blast of arctic air had pummeled the upper reaches of the northern Great Plains. Minnesota and northern Wisconsin were covered with nine inches of new snow. Temps had plunged into the single digits and the northern wetlands were locking down.