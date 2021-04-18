Von Ehwegen: Don’t miss the spectacle of spring

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wildflower Extravaganza – visit a woodland near you for an impressive show. The display starts with snow trillium, hepatica, and bloodroot in April – but don’t be late – the early bloomers won’t last long! The show continues through May, with new varieties each week. The best performances can be seen at Claybanks Forest or Lime Creek Conservation Area.

A Fungus Among Us – only a very observant and dedicated audience sees this performance. They are searching for the morel mushroom, and they’re not telling where to find it. Sometime in late-April to early-May, after a little rain and some warmer weather, the little performers will start popping up, and the search is on. Those who are successful will enjoy a meal that is out of this world. Being a morel hunter myself, I’m not giving any location details, but I will say that the Lime Creek Conservation Area, Shellrock River Preserve, and Spring Creek Preserve are good places to start!