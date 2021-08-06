Veterans Affairs Commission donates trees

The Cerro Gordo County Veterans Affairs Commissioner board members Michael Flatness (Chair), John McLaughlin and Angelina Moe recently presented the Mason City Council a donation of five trees, two shade trees and three flowering crabs. The trees were ordered from Blackmore Nursery, and were presented on April 20 at 5 p.m. in Central Park. They were planted around the Mason City Veteran’s Monument. The Cerro Gordo County Veterans Affairs Commissioner board members were able to tie this donation of trees into Earth Day and Arbor Day. Street Park Maintenance Supervisor Bob Berggren assisted with placement of the trees, and showed the group proper tree-planting techniques.