 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Veterans Affairs Commission donates trees
0 comments
alert

Veterans Affairs Commission donates trees

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Cerro Gordo County Veterans Affairs Commissioner board members Michael Flatness (Chair), John McLaughlin and Angelina Moe recently presented the Mason City Council a donation of five trees, two shade trees and three flowering crabs. The trees were ordered from Blackmore Nursery, and were presented on April 20 at 5 p.m. in Central Park. They were planted around the Mason City Veteran’s Monument. The Cerro Gordo County Veterans Affairs Commissioner board members were able to tie this donation of trees into Earth Day and Arbor Day. Street Park Maintenance Supervisor Bob Berggren assisted with placement of the trees, and showed the group proper tree-planting techniques.

Tree donation

The Veterans Affairs Commission donated five trees to the city recently, and in April, they were planted at the Veterans Monument in Central Park.
Tree donation

The newly planted tree gets its first watering.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News