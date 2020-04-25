Spinning on a dime: Iowa turkey opener offers blend of feast and famine

The standoff was my fault, of course. I’d been talking way too much for way too long. Time to put down the call and try to arouse his curiosity in another way. Maybe the sound of silence would make him wonder if the hen was leaving the scene.

But before totally shutting down the calling, I had one last trick. Pulling out a “Gobbler Shaker” game call, I fired off two somewhat timid rattles. Designed to imitate the sound of an immature male [jake], the call can sometimes provoke the ire of dominant birds. When I rattled the call, the real tom – for the first time in 30 minutes -- went totally silent.

I assumed that now we were both curious as to what was going on. Had my fake gobbling spooked the turkey? Or was he indeed the Boss Gob, and I had pushed his buttons to the point he was already making his way in my direction -- eager to teach the unseen young upstart some manners?

Fortunately, it proved to be the latter. In less than what was probably three minutes, I spotted a bright red object making its way through the tangled vegetation. It was the real deal, Mr. Boss Gobbler himself was on the way. Displaying a blood red head and neck, his agitated demeanor was anything but that of a friendly turkey. Already at 20 yards and closing, the big tom was pushing against the jake decoy within seconds. The time was 6:05.