Share your adventures with Iowa State Parks

To help celebrate the 100th anniversary of Iowa state parks and also to support tourism attractions and businesses impacted by the coronavirus crisis, the state's tourism and natural resources departments have teamed up to offer:

The Iowa State Parks Digital Passport encourages visitors to explore Iowa’s state parks and forests during their centennial year. For each park visit, travelers earn a digital stamp in the Passport app that qualifies them for prizes such as t-shirts and enters them in a grand prize drawing for a two-night stay at Honey Creek Resort in Moravia. Sign up for the passport at explore.traveliowa.com/PARKS via email or text PARKS to 515-531-5995.