Share your adventures with Iowa State Parks

To help celebrate the 100th anniversary of Iowa state parks and also to support tourism attractions and businesses impacted by the coronavirus crisis, the state's tourism and natural resources departments have teamed up to offer:
- A free “digital passport” that encourages Iowans to discover new state parks and enjoy the outdoors. State park visitors can sign up online for the passport and receive prizes for visiting multiple parks across the state. The digital passport also will provide discounts to restaurants and tourist attractions near each state park.
- An online gift card marketplace that offers e-gift cards or pre-paid admission to museums, zoos, aquariums, wineries, breweries, restaurants, hotels, campgrounds and other attractions across Iowa. A program of the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Iowa Tourism Office, the marketplace drives cash flow to attractions and businesses while allowing travelers to visit when the time is right.
The Iowa State Parks Digital Passport encourages visitors to explore Iowa’s state parks and forests during their centennial year. For each park visit, travelers earn a digital stamp in the Passport app that qualifies them for prizes such as t-shirts and enters them in a grand prize drawing for a two-night stay at Honey Creek Resort in Moravia. Sign up for the passport at explore.traveliowa.com/PARKS via email or text PARKS to 515-531-5995.
To learn more about Iowa state parks, visit www.iowadnr.gov and for information on the 100th anniversary of state parks, visit www.iowadnr.gov/parks2020
