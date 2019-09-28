Beeds Lake: Black Crappie - Good: Drift fish or troll a small jig or minnow
Cedar River (above Nashua): Flows remain high after recent rainfall events. Water levels may rise depending on amount and location of predicted rain. Visit the USGS Current Water Data website for current conditions. Use caution when boating; submersed hazards hazards may have moved. Channel Catfish - Fair: Use worms and cheese or stink baits fished on the river bottom. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished on the edge of eddies or drop-offs. Walleye - Good: Use a jig and twister tail or worm fished in the eddies and deeper water. Bluegill - Slow: Try a small hook tipped with piece of worm fished along the shore. Black Crappie - Slow: Find crappies in side channels and backwaters. Use a hook tipped with a minnow or bladed spinner.
Clear Lake: The water temperature is in the upper 60's. Walleye - Fair: Anglers are having success slip bobber fishing the rock reefs with a jig and minnow. Shore anglers are catching walleyes fishing from lighted docks at night. Yellow Bass - Fair: Drift fish a small jig tipped with a small piece of crawler in 4 to 6 feet of water. Channel Catfish - Fair: Use cut bait fished on the bottom from the windswept shore after sunset.
Crystal Lake: The boat ramp will be closed for repairs starting Monday. This start date may be delayed by weather. Largemouth Bass - Good: Cast spinnerbaits near downed trees. Black Crappie - Good: Drift fish or troll small crappie jigs in 5-9 feet of water.
Decorah District Streams: The amount and location of rain through the weekend will determine how quickly streams clear up. Streams with better watersheds should clear quickly. Use terminal tackle imitating grasshoppers, crickets, beetles, and ants when fly fishing. Check the 2019 trout stream stocking calendar or call the stocking number at 563-927-5736 to find out when your favorite trout stream will be stocked. Brown Trout - Good: Brown trout are feasting on terrestrial insects; try grasshopper or cricket flies. Also try crayfish. Rainbow Trout - Good: A crappie or bluegill set-up works great for trout fishing. Put a piece of cheese or small piece of worm on a hook under a bobber in a good hole and wait. Brook Trout - Good: With dirtier water, try woolly buggers, San Juan worms or other subsurface flies and lures. For clear water, use emerging insects with a scud dropper.
Lake Hendricks: Water temperatures are in the low 70's. Clarity is poor with an algae bloom limiting visibility. Black Crappie - Slow: Use a hook tipped with a minnow under a bobber. A slow troll might get one to come to a hook. Bluegill - Slow: Find fish on the edge of weed beds. Use a small piece of worm about a foot below a bobber. Largemouth Bass - Slow: Use topwater lures fished in the edge of weeds. Channel Catfish - Slow: Channel catfish are biting. Use worms or baits. Leave your bait on the bottom until you feel a tug; set the hook.
Lake Meyer: Water temperatures are in the low 70's. Water clarity is good. The boat ramp will be closed September 26 to 28 for improvements. The closure includes the boat ramp/launch and its parking area, as well as the parking area above the launch near the East picnic shelter. For more information, call the Winneshiek CCB Office at 563-534-7145. Bluegill - Slow: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber just above the submersed weeds. Black Crappie - Slow: A bladed spinnerbait just above the vegetation should turn a crappie head. Largemouth Bass - Slow: Fish topwater lures in the evening and morning. Channel Catfish - Slow: Catch nice-sized catfish in shallow water near woody structures. Fish during low light conditions with clear water.
Kathryn Barton - muskie
Steve Young muskie 1
Kid catches muskie
Houston muskie in East Park
Logan Conway and Muskie
Steve Ibarra 2
Muskie
Sea Wall muskie
Clear Lake muskie
Nasheim walleye
Dalen's cat
Redig's big fish
12th Street cat
Tom Caswell's Muskie
Big fish in St. Ansgar
Santee's northern pike
Richards' river monster
Randall's pike
Mike Uhlenhopp's northern pike
Lenz lands a big one
Georgia Hanford cat
Frank and the fish
Echelbarger's northern pike
East Park walleye
Mom and son muskie
2 for one on Clear Lake
Big muskie caught on Clear Lake in January, 2016
Jeff Lutcavish with giant northern
Catfish in Clear Lake
Trout's muskie
Gregor Walleye
Fall Classic walleye
Netted walleye
Gabe Haugland
Walleye
Jensen's Fishing the Midwest: Fall can be the best time for trophy fish
Depending on where you live, the young people and their teachers are getting ready to go back to school, football season is either here or just around the corner, and the fall fishing season is not far off. Some folks may not like this progression of seasons, but many anglers do. They know that autumn can provide the best fishing of the year for both numbers of fish and trophy fish. Many anglers have caught the biggest fish of their life in the fall. If we want to take full advantage of fall fishing, now is a good time to make preparations to do so. Following are some things to keep in mind as we prepare for fall fishing.
Whether you’re fishing a lake, river, or reservoir, at some point in the fall the fish will school up. In the summer they’ll be loosely schooled more of the time, but when the fish feel the water temperatures drop and notice the days getting shorter, they’ll group up. Therefore, it works well to keep moving with an eye on your sonar until you find where the fish are hanging out.
The importance of paying attention to your sonar was once again driven home on a fall trip to Lake Kabetogama a couple of years ago. Kab is known for its walleyes, but it’s also a world-class smallmouth fishery. We were fishing for the smallmouth on deep structures. We located the structures on the maps in our sonar units, then cruised over them looking for fish. The first two spots were fishless, the third showed fish.
We dropped jigs and dropshot rigs to them and had immediate action. Just for the heck of it, we tried similar looking structures that didn’t show fish on the sonar, and that’s what we caught: Nothing. The fact that you’ve got to fish where the fish are if you want to catch fish was reinforced that day. We were using Raymarine sonar at the time: I can’t remember which units we had, but the Axiom series of sonar from Raymarine that we’re using now does an amazing job of showing fish, and they have the other features necessary that make fish-catching so much more consistent.
Start the autumn season off with fresh line. Just as we start the season with fresh line, we want to be sure our connection to the fish is in good shape in the fall. Be sure that when that fish-of-a-lifetime eats your bait, your line will be ready to handle it. There are lots of line choices out there, and they all have a purpose. With that said, day-in and day-out, I use P-Line CX or CXX Premium. These are kind of like monofilament line, and I’ve developed a lot of trust in them. If I want more sensitivity and better hooksetting ability, I use XTCB braid with a Tactical fluorocarbon leader. This set-up provides the ultimate in strength and minimal stretch, yet allows for a very natural presentation.
In the fall, fish like larger lures. Even the smaller fish eat bigger baits in the autumn. Mother Nature tells the fish that it’s better to eat one large meal instead of several smaller ones. Use big bait for big fish.
There are lots of options for recreation in the fall. Football and hunting take up lots of folk’s time. But if you like to fish, reserve some time for doing-so. The weather is pleasant, the scenery is nice, and the catching can be outstanding. Discover that for yourself when the leaves on the trees turn colorful.
Muskies: Mitchell County Conservation intern explains 'the mystery fish' (with photos)
OSAGE | Local anglers had an opportunity to hear about the “mystery fish" -- also known more commonly as the muskie, from Levi Nettleton, recent naturalist intern with Mitchell County Conservation.
Nettleton, who will be a senior science education major at the University of Northern Iowa this fall, told attendees muskies are known as the mystery fish because of their unpredictability.
“Muskies are very unpredictable,” he said. “You can find them in waters that are 6 inches to a 100 feet deep. They look like a pike, but they have six teeth instead of five teeth like northern, and northern are spotted.”
Nettleton said a female Muskie can lay up to 265,000 eggs, but their survival rate is very low. They spawn best in water temps of 55 to 65 degrees, laying their eggs randomly in shallow waters where predators can consume the eggs.
“Many fishermen believe the muskie is a major consumer of other game fish such as bass and walleye, but they are apt to eat softer fish like bullheads and minnows,” Nettleton said, noting they also eat insects, crayfish, small mammals and waterfowl.
"Many believe they are aggressive, but that isn’t true, unless they are feeding," he said. "They are complicated for naturalists to study.”
Nettleton said Muskies’ habitats also vary, meaning they can be found in weeds like tobacco cabbage or 30 feet deep in open water. He said fisherman can find them in different places throughout the year.
Nettleton shared his enthusiasm for catching the large game fish, something he started four years ago.
“Once you do it, it can become an addiction," he said. "There's a lot of skill in muskie fishing, and sometimes, muskies are called the fish of a 100,000 casts.”
Nettleton’s study has rewarded him well, as he caught and released 36 muskies last year and 12 so far this year.
Fishermen seeking muskies typically use 7- to 10-foot rods, according to Nettleton. He uses a 300- to 400-foot reel with 22 pounds of drag, with 50-100 braid line and steel or fluorocarbon leaders.
He also carries needle-nosed pliers longer than 8 inches and a rubberized net, so he doesn't harm the Muskie.
He gave some additional pointers:
• Leave the catch in the water and support and release it when the fish is calm.
• Cut the hook if the fish has been deep-hooked.
• Don't fish over 80 degrees.
• If trolling, start at 2 mph, increasing to 4 mph.
• Do figure-eights to attract muskies.
Nettleton, who whose biggest catch was 53 inches long, said there are Muskies in the Cedar, Iowa, Shell Rock, and Winnebago rivers, as well as in Clear Lake.
The largest populations of muskies are in Minnesota, according to Nettleton, where the largest caught was 56 inches long and weighed 54 pounds.
