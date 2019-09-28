{{featured_button_text}}

Beeds Lake: Black Crappie - Good: Drift fish or troll a small jig or minnow

Cedar River (above Nashua):  Flows remain high after recent rainfall events. Water levels may rise depending on amount and location of predicted rain. Visit the USGS Current Water Data website for current conditions. Use caution when boating; submersed hazards hazards may have moved. Channel Catfish - Fair: Use worms and cheese or stink baits fished on the river bottom. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished on the edge of eddies or drop-offs. Walleye - Good: Use a jig and twister tail or worm fished in the eddies and deeper water. Bluegill - Slow: Try a small hook tipped with piece of worm fished along the shore. Black Crappie - Slow: Find crappies in side channels and backwaters. Use a hook tipped with a minnow or bladed spinner.

Clear Lake: The water temperature is in the upper 60's. Walleye - Fair: Anglers are having success slip bobber fishing the rock reefs with a jig and minnow. Shore anglers are catching walleyes fishing from lighted docks at night. Yellow Bass - Fair: Drift fish a small jig tipped with a small piece of crawler in 4 to 6 feet of water. Channel Catfish - Fair: Use cut bait fished on the bottom from the windswept shore after sunset.

Crystal Lake: The boat ramp will be closed for repairs starting Monday. This start date may be delayed by weather. Largemouth Bass - Good: Cast spinnerbaits near downed trees. Black Crappie - Good: Drift fish or troll small crappie jigs in 5-9 feet of water.

Decorah District Streams: The amount and location of rain through the weekend will determine how quickly streams clear up. Streams with better watersheds should clear quickly. Use terminal tackle imitating grasshoppers, crickets, beetles, and ants when fly fishing. Check the 2019 trout stream stocking calendar or call the stocking number at 563-927-5736 to find out when your favorite trout stream will be stocked. Brown Trout - Good: Brown trout are feasting on terrestrial insects; try grasshopper or cricket flies. Also try crayfish. Rainbow Trout - Good: A crappie or bluegill set-up works great for trout fishing. Put a piece of cheese or small piece of worm on a hook under a bobber in a good hole and wait. Brook Trout - Good: With dirtier water, try woolly buggers, San Juan worms or other subsurface flies and lures. For clear water, use emerging insects with a scud dropper.

Lake Hendricks: Water temperatures are in the low 70's. Clarity is poor with an algae bloom limiting visibility. Black Crappie - Slow: Use a hook tipped with a minnow under a bobber. A slow troll might get one to come to a hook. Bluegill - Slow: Find fish on the edge of weed beds. Use a small piece of worm about a foot below a bobber. Largemouth Bass - Slow: Use topwater lures fished in the edge of weeds. Channel Catfish - Slow: Channel catfish are biting. Use worms or baits. Leave your bait on the bottom until you feel a tug; set the hook.

Lake Meyer: Water temperatures are in the low 70's. Water clarity is good. The boat ramp will be closed September 26 to 28 for improvements. The closure includes the boat ramp/launch and its parking area, as well as the parking area above the launch near the East picnic shelter. For more information, call the Winneshiek CCB Office at 563-534-7145. Bluegill - Slow: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber just above the submersed weeds. Black Crappie - Slow: A bladed spinnerbait just above the vegetation should turn a crappie head. Largemouth Bass - Slow: Fish topwater lures in the evening and morning. Channel Catfish - Slow: Catch nice-sized catfish in shallow water near woody structures. Fish during low light conditions with clear water.

