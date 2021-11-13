North Iowa fishing report for Nov. 13

Cedar River (above Nashua): Sneak peak at wintry weather this weekend. Temperatures ranging from 40's to 20's with rain/snow through Sunday. Area river levels stable and clear. Water clarity excellent. Levels low. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Find smallies in a variety of habitats such as current breaks, eddies, or subtle depth changes. Walleye - Good: Walleyes in deeper holes taking minnows or worms. Black Crappie - Good: Find crappies around brush piles or deeper holes.

Clear Lake: Water temperature is in the mid 40's. The courtesy docks have been removed for the season. Yellow Perch - Good: Perch are being caught fishing from the Ventura Grade jetties. Use slip bobbers with minnows or a slow retrieve with a jig and minnow. Walleye - Slow. Black Crappie - Slow.

Decorah District Streams: Sneak peak at wintry weather this weekend. Temperatures ranging from 40's to 20's with rain/snow through Sunday. Area river levels stable and clear. Many thanks and much gratitude to all our trout anglers and supporters for making this years catchable stocking a huge success. Urban pond stockings start this month with notification after pond stocked. Clarity good to excellent on most streams. Trout anglers using any kind of light weight rods and reels with spinner baits or a hook tipped with small piece of crawler, cheese, or dough can be just as successful as fly anglers. Brook Trout - Fair: Brookies are spawning. Look for small areas of freshly cleaned gravel. These are trout nests or redds. Late afternoon hatches of midges occurring on sunny days. Brown Trout - Fair: Fall is Brown Trout spawning season. Walk carefully around freshly cleaned off gravel. These are trout redds or nests. Rainbow Trout - Good: Plenty of rainbows stay in the stream through the winter keeping the heartier anglers interested. Try a worm or lure imitating a minnow.

Lake Hendricks: Sneak peak at wintry weather this weekend. Temperatures ranging from 40's to 20's with rain/snow through Sunday. Area river levels stable and clear. Few anglers out. Water clarity good to excellent. Bluegill - No Report. Largemouth Bass - No Report.

Lake Meyer: Temperatures ranging from 40's to 20's with rain/snow through Sunday. Area river levels stable and clear. Few anglers out. Water clarity excellent. Bluegill - No Report. Largemouth Bass - No Report.

Rice Lake: Reminder to anglers that any water west of the North boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from Sept 1st through the final day of the duck season. Yellow Perch - Slow.

Send us your big fish photos Anglers, it's your time. After you make your big catch, take a photo and send it to us. Be sure to include when, where and how you caught it. Send your submission to News@globegazette.com. We'll run as many as we can online and in print.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0