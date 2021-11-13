North Iowa fishing report for Nov. 13

Cedar River (above Nashua): Sneak peak at wintry weather this weekend. Temperatures ranging from 40's to 20's with rain/snow through Sunday. Area river levels stable and clear. Water clarity excellent. Levels low. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Find smallies in a variety of habitats such as current breaks, eddies, or subtle depth changes. Walleye - Good: Walleyes in deeper holes taking minnows or worms. Black Crappie - Good: Find crappies around brush piles or deeper holes. Clear Lake: Water temperature is in the mid 40's. The courtesy docks have been removed for the season. Yellow Perch - Good: Perch are being caught fishing from the Ventura Grade jetties. Use slip bobbers with minnows or a slow retrieve with a jig and minnow. Walleye - Slow. Black Crappie - Slow.
Congrats to Travis Argo, who sent us this beauty he caught on Clear Lake in late March. The muskie was 12 pounds, 33 inches.
Photo courtesy Travis Argo
Decorah District Streams: Sneak peak at wintry weather this weekend. Temperatures ranging from 40's to 20's with rain/snow through Sunday. Area river levels stable and clear. Many thanks and much gratitude to all our trout anglers and supporters for making this years catchable stocking a huge success. Urban pond stockings start this month with notification after pond stocked. Clarity good to excellent on most streams. Trout anglers using any kind of light weight rods and reels with spinner baits or a hook tipped with small piece of crawler, cheese, or dough can be just as successful as fly anglers. Brook Trout - Fair: Brookies are spawning. Look for small areas of freshly cleaned gravel. These are trout nests or redds. Late afternoon hatches of midges occurring on sunny days. Brown Trout - Fair: Fall is Brown Trout spawning season. Walk carefully around freshly cleaned off gravel. These are trout redds or nests. Rainbow Trout - Good: Plenty of rainbows stay in the stream through the winter keeping the heartier anglers interested. Try a worm or lure imitating a minnow. Lake Hendricks: Sneak peak at wintry weather this weekend. Temperatures ranging from 40's to 20's with rain/snow through Sunday. Area river levels stable and clear. Few anglers out. Water clarity good to excellent. Bluegill - No Report. Largemouth Bass - No Report. Lake Meyer: Temperatures ranging from 40's to 20's with rain/snow through Sunday. Area river levels stable and clear. Few anglers out. Water clarity excellent. Bluegill - No Report. Largemouth Bass - No Report. Rice Lake: Reminder to anglers that any water west of the North boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from Sept 1st through the final day of the duck season. Yellow Perch - Slow. Send us your big fish photos
Kathryn Barton - muskie
Kathryn Barton holds the 41.6-inch, 20-pound muskie she caught from her dock on Clear Lake on April 29.
Submitted photo
Steve Young muskie 1
Steve Young of Parkersburg shows off the 50-inch muskie he caught and released on Clear Lake May 15.
Courtesy Tyler Evers
Kid catches muskie
Hunter Palmer, 10, of Mason City, caught and released a 37-inch Muskie off the south shore in Clear Lake in May 2018. He was trying out his new "Lost Look" hook that he had just got from the bait shop down the road from where he caught the Muskie. The hook was empty and didn't have any bait on it. The fish was measured for length and quickly released back into the lake. Palmer reeled it in and a family friend helped him get it in the net. The Muskie is Palmer's first big fish.
Kaylara Hoadley
Houston muskie in East Park
Houston Conway holds a 14-pound muskie he caught in the Winnebago River in East Park on Sunday, May 21, 2017. His brother, Logan Conway, also caught a muskie that day.
Provided
Logan Conway and Muskie
Logan Conway holds a 15-pound, approximately 45-inch muskie he caught in the Winnebago River in East Park on Sunday, May 21, 2017. His brother, Houston, also caught a muskie in the park that day.
Provided
Steve Ibarra 2
Steve Ibarra, of Mason City, holds a 37-inch northern pike he caught in the Winnebago River in East Park on Feb. 17, 2017. He said he regularly catches pike, walleye and smallmouth bass in the park.
COURTNEY FIORINI, The Globe Gazette
Muskie
Nicole Steen displays a 38.5-inch muskie she caught with boyfriend Alex Templeton on Clear Lake on Sunday, Aug. 28.
Submitted photo
Sea Wall muskie
Fred Pokorney of Manly caught this 44-inch, 21.2-pound muskie on a dock at the Sea Wall on May 13.
Submitted photo
Clear Lake muskie
Rick Fowler, Moville, caught a 49-inch muskie while fishing on a Clear Lake dock Tuesday.
Submitted photo
Nasheim walleye
In June, 2003, Nick Nasheim, 13, of Mason City, caught this walleye drifting on Clear Lake. He was using a worm.
File photo
Dalen's cat
In a 1999 file photo, Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen shows off a 44 pound flathead catfish he caught in the Mississippi River near Red Wing. It took Dalen and hour and 5 minutes to land the fish on 8 pound test line. He was fishing for walleye and using a jig.
File photo
Redig's big fish
Michael Redig of Forest City displays an 8-pound, 10-ounce walleye he caught in June, 2008, on Clear Lake. The 28.5-inch fish was the biggest Redig had ever caught.
File photo
12th Street cat
Steven Randall, 11, of Mason City, displays the 8.5-pound catfish he caught in June, 2006, off the 12th Street bridge in Mason City. He used a nightcrawler to catch the big cat his biggest yet. Steven was fishing with his father, Joe. The fish was released back into the Winnebago River.
File photo
Tom Caswell's Muskie
Tom Caswell displays the 42.5-inch muskie he caught in April, 2010, off Farmer's Beach in Clear Lake.
File photo
Big fish in St. Ansgar
From the left, Christian Vorland, Noah Diekhuis (both of Clear Lake) and Robert Kase of Manly, show off the northern pike they caught in 2002 in the Cedar River near St. Ansgar.
File photo
Santee's northern pike
Gerald Santee of Nora Springs holds a 27-inch Northern Pike he caught at the Nora Springs dam in April, 2010.
File photo
Richards' river monster
Don Richards, Mason City, holds a 45-inch, 25 pound muskie he caught in the Winnebago River at East Park in April, 2008. It was the third muskie he'd caught in the Winnebago River. Richards has released each muskie that he has caught.
File photo.
Randall's pike
Joe Randall hoists the Northern Pike he caught in Mason City at Big Black Pit in September, 2003.
File photo
Mike Uhlenhopp's northern pike
Mike Uhlenhopp of Alexander displays a 39.25-inch northern pike he caught Feb 24, 2005, on Clear Lake. He used a jig on 6 and 8-pound test line to land the fish, which weighed 15.10 pounds.
File photo
Lenz lands a big one
Ninety-two-year-old Ruby Lenz caught this 9-pound catfish in July, 2008, at the grade in Ventura. She and 10 other residents of Concord Care Center in Garner spent part of the day at the lake fishing and enjoying a cookout.
BY MOLLY MONTAG
Georgia Hanford cat
Mason City's Jon Lee hands his son Ryan, 11 the catfish, weighing over 15 pounds, the two pulled in while fishing for bluegills in 2004 in Georgia Hanford Park in Mason City.
File photo
Frank and the fish
Donnie Frank holds the 25-pound Northern Pike he caught in July, 2000, in a pond on private property. Frank used fish liver and a spray on odorant to bait the fish, which he said was on his line for probably half an hour.
file photo
Echelbarger's northern pike
Robert Echelbarger of Mason City displays the 39-inch, 12-pound northern pike he caught in June, 2006, on the Cedar River just below the Mitchell dam. Echelbarger was fishing with his son, Rob.
File photo
East Park walleye
Scott Alman caught a Walleye at East Park in Mason City in June, 2003.
File photo
Mom and son muskie
The Globe Gazette 6-year-old William Elston and his mother Tammy Dibert, both of Mason City, caught a 50 inch Muskie in Clear Lake in 2003.
2 for one on Clear Lake
Wyatt, Craig and Leo Anderson show the muskie and crappie that 6-year-old Leo, right, caught on Clear Lake in June, 2016. The muskie was holding the crappie in its mouth when Leo reeled the pair in together.
Submitted photo
Big muskie caught on Clear Lake in January, 2016
Mark Zirbel hoists a 49.25-inch muskie he caught in Clear Lake in January, 2016. He had to pull the muskie through a narrow ice hole, which it barely went through, in order to land the big lunker.
Courtesy Mark Zirbel
Jeff Lutcavish with giant northern
Jeff Lutcavish said he caught this 23-pound northern Sunday in a private quarry near Mason City in November, 2015.
JARED PATTERSON, the Globe Gazette
Catfish in Clear Lake
You never know what’s going to bite your bait on north central Iowa’s Clear Lake. Chris Scholl caught this catfish in 2015.
Fishing the Midwest photo
Trout's muskie
Tyler Trout of Mason City shows the big muskellunge he pulled from Clear Lake in June, 2015.
Submitted photo
Gregor Walleye
Kristina Gregor shows the 24-inch, 5.45-pound walleye she and husband Tom caught while ice fishing in Clear Lake in 2015.
Submitted photo
Fall Classic walleye
Clear Lake Fishing Club secretary Dan Krauth holds a 6.05-pound walleye caught by the team of Alan Gilbert and Del Brown during the Clear Lake Fall Classic walleye fishing tournament in 2014.
TIM ACKARMAN, For The Globe Gazette
Netted walleye
DNR fisheries biologist Scott Grummer holds a 47-inch musky caught during 2014 spring netting on Clear Lake. The fish, which was released, featured a 24-inch girth and weighed 39 lbs.
Courtesy of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Gabe Haugland
Gabe Haugland of Clear Lake caught this 42-inch musky on Clear Lake May 18.
Walleye
Trish Tiedemann of Mason City caught this 8-pound, 28-inch walleye while fishing at Leech Lake in Minnesota.
Brad Tiedemann
Travis' big fish
Clear Lake crappie
Fishing guide Kevan Paul with a big crappie taken through the ice on a tiny jig.
Bob Jensen
