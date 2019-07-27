{{featured_button_text}}

Cedar River (above Nashua): Water levels are falling. Water clarity is improving. Use caution when boating; submersed hazards are not visible. Channel Catfish - Good: Use worms and cheese or stink baits fished on the river bottom. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished deep. Walleye - Fair: Try a jig and twister tail or worm fished in the eddies and slack water.

Clear Lake: The water temperature is in the upper 70's. Walleye - Fair: Anglers are having success slip bobber fishing the rock reefs with a jig and leech and fishing under docks with a minnow. Channel Catfish - Good: Drift fish the rock reefs with a jig and crawlers. Yellow Bass - Good: Fish the edge of vegetation in 4 to 6 feet of water with a small piece of crawler or leech.

Crystal Lake: Largemouth Bass - Good: Try spinnerbaits fished on the edge of the vegetation. Black Crappie - Fair: Drift fish a minnow or tube jig in the dredge cut.

Silver Lake (Worth): Largemouth Bass - Good: Bass are biting on a variety of baits. Bluegill - Good: Use a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water.  

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake): White Bass - Fair: Use leeches, crawlers and twisters. Walleye - Fair: Try leeches or pull crankbaits along the dredge cuts on the east side of the lake and to the west of the big island. Channel Catfish - Fair: Try cut bait, stink bait or crawlers fished on the bottom. Target areas with rocky structure.

Decorah District Streams: Wild parsnip is drying out; use caution when walking through this plant to get to your favorite stream. Keep your arms and legs covered to avoid nasty blisters. A few streams are not stocked in July and August; water temperatures tend to get too warm for trout. Brown Trout - Good: Brown trout are feasting on terrestrial insects; try grasshopper or cricket flies. Also try crayfish. Rainbow Trout - Good: A crappie or bluegill set-up works great for trout fishing. Put a piece of cheese or small piece of worm on a hook under a bobber in a good hole and wait. Brook Trout - Fair: With dirtier water, try using woolly buggers, San Juan worms or other subsurface flies and lures.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah): Water remains dirty and flows are high. Use care when paddling; submersed logs and rocks are not visible. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Use spinnerbaits or jig tipped with plastic tails fished in the deeper pools and eddies. Walleye - Fair: Fish undercut ledges and brush piles.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah): Water remains dirty. Use caution on the water; high flows and limited visibility can cause dangerous conditions for paddlers. Smallmouth Bass - Fair. Walleye - Fair.

Lake Hendricks: Water temperatures are in the low 80's. Clarity is improving, but an algae bloom will limit visibility. Fish are sitting higher in the water column. Black Crappie - Fair: Crappie are hit or miss. A slow troll might get one to come to a hook. Bluegill - Fair: Find fish in deeper water on the edge of weed beds. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Use topwater lures fished in the edge of weeds. Channel Catfish - Good: Channel catfish are biting. Use worms, stink bait or cheese baits. Leave your bait on the bottom until you feel a tug; set the hook.

Lake Meyer: Water temperatures are in the low 80's. Water clarity is excellent. Anglers reporting hit or miss action for panfish. Bluegill - Fair. Black Crappie - Fair. Largemouth Bass - Fair. Channel Catfish - Good.

Volga Lake: Water temperatures are in the mid 80's. A green algal bloom is present. With warmer temperatures, dissolved oxygen is limiting depth availability for fish. Bluegill - Fair: Fish found at depths of 6 feet or less. Use a small piece of worm on a small hook under a bobber. Black Crappie - Fair: Slowly troll through the lake to find suspended fish. Largemouth Bass - Fair. Channel Catfish - Excellent.

