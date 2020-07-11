North Iowa fishing report for July 9
North Iowa fishing report

North Iowa fishing report for July 9

Cedar River (above Nashua):  Repairs to the Nashua dam continue as water levels and flows drop. Water levels are falling. Clarity is improving. Use caution; underwater hazards may have moved. Channel Catfish - Good: Use chicken liver and stinkbaits or dead chub fished on the bottom out of current. Walleye - Fair: Use a jig tipped with a bright plastic tail for quick action. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Anglers are finding quite a few small ones. Use a jig tipped with natural colored twister tails and crank or spinnerbaits for bass.

Clear Lake: The water temperature is in the low 80's. Walleye - Good: Anglers are catching walleyes drift fishing a jig and crawler near vegetation. Try slip bobber fishing or jigging a leech on the rock reefs. Yellow Bass – Slow: The best bite is at first light. Channel Catfish - Good: Float a crawler under a bobber along a rocky shoreline. Boat anglers should try bouncing a jig and crawler on the rock reefs.

Crystal Lake: Black Crappie - Fair: Drift fish a minnow or small jig near the dredge cut. Largemouth Bass - Good. Bluegill - Fair: Try a small piece of crawler under a bobber near the shore.

Decorah District Streams: Wild parsnip is coming on strong. Avoid touching this plant; it causes painful blisters. All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. Due to marginal water temperatures in July and August on a few streams, stocking catchable size trout is temporarily discontinued. Hatchery grounds are open to the public, but feeders and other conveniences are temporarily closed. Brook Trout - Good: When fishing private property open to angling, leave that property as was or better by picking up trash. Close gates if you opened them; be considerate. Brown Trout - Good: More terrestrials are out. Use beetles or other bright flies fished along grassed edges. Afternoon hatches of caddis and may flies have been slow. Pheasant tailed nymphs and bead headed midges work well. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Rainbow Trout - Excellent:Try a worm or cheese floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. Try small crappie or bluegill jigs.

