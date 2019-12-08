{{featured_button_text}}

Cedar River (above Nashua):  Anglers fishing back eddies and open water areas below dams are catching fish. With high river levels, backwaters are ice free or water sitting on top of a thin layer of ice; going to these areas is not recommended. Walleye - Fair: Fish below dams or find deeper pools in the eddies. Use a hook tipped with a crawler or a jig with a twister tail or ring worm.

Clear Lake: The water temperature is in the upper 60's. Walleye - Fair: Anglers are having success slip bobber fishing the rock reefs with a jig and minnow. Shore anglers are catching walleyes fishing from lighted docks at night. Yellow Bass - Fair: Drift fish a small jig tipped with a small piece of crawler in 4 to 6 feet of water. Channel Catfish - Fair: Use cut bait fished on the bottom from the windswept shore after sunset.

Decorah District Streams: Stocked fish remain in streams through the winter creating excellent angling opportunities. Trout streams with good flows remain open even during winter. Shotgun deer season opens Saturday; wear bright orange and be visible to hunters. Brown Trout - Good: Try a fly imitating small silvery fish. Feathered spinner baits work well when fished through pools. Rainbow Trout - Good: Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. A worm fished under a bobber in slow water works well. Try a spinner in eddies and around structure. Brook Trout - Good: With fewer insect hatches, try using flies imitating minnows such as a wholly bugger.

Lake Hendricks: Most of the lake is covered with a thin layer of ice. Not safe for fishing. Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the ice. Park will be closed through the weekend.

Lake Meyer: As of Dec. 5, Lake Meyer is capped over. Ice not safe for fishing. No anglers have been out.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock): Reports of walleye being caught on the Shell Rock River in Bremer and Butler counties this past week. Walleye - Fair: Cast and retrieve crankbaits or use jig and minnow near instream habitat or deeper overwintering areas.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Load comments