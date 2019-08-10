{{featured_button_text}}

Cedar River (above Nashua): Water levels are low. Water clarity is improving. Use caution when boating; submersed hazards are not visible. Channel Catfish - Good: Use worms and cheese or stink baits fished on the river bottom. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished on the edge of eddies or drop-offs. Walleye - Good: Try a jig and twister tail or worm fished in the eddies and slack water. Bluegill - Good: Use a small hook tipped with piece of worm fished along the shoreline. Black Crappie - Good: Find crappies in side channels and backwaters. Use a hook tipped with a minnow or bladed spinner.

Clear Lake: The water temperature is in the upper 70's. Walleye - Fair: Anglers are having success slip bobber fishing the rock reefs with a jig and leech and fishing under docks with a minnow. Channel Catfish - Good: Drift fish with cut bait. Shore anglers should try chicken liver or stink bait fished on the bottom. Yellow Bass - Good: Fish the edge of vegetation in 4 to 6 feet of water with a small piece of crawler or leech.

Decorah District Streams: A few streams are not stocked in August; water temperatures get too warm for trout. This is the time of year to use terrestrial terminal tackle when fly fishing. Grasshoppers, crickets, and ants should turn a trout head. Check the 2019 trout stream stocking calendar or call the stocking number at 563-927-5736 to find out when your favorite trout stream will be stocked. Brown Trout - Good: Brown trout are feasting on terrestrial insects; try grasshopper or cricket flies. Also try crayfish. Rainbow Trout - Good: A crappie or bluegill set-up works great for trout fishing. Put a piece of cheese or small piece of worm on a hook under a bobber in a good hole and wait. Brook Trout - Fair: With dirtier water, try using woolly buggers, San Juan worms or other subsurface flies and lures.

Lake Hendricks: Water temperatures are in the low 80's. Clarity is poor with an algae bloom limiting visibility. Fish are sitting higher in the water column. Black Crappie - Fair: Crappie are hit or miss. A slow troll might get one to come to a hook. Bluegill - Fair: Find fish on the edge of weed beds. Use a small piece of worm about a foot below a bobber. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Use topwater lures fished in the edge of weeds. Channel Catfish - Good: Channel catfish are biting. Use worms, stink bait or cheese baits. Leave your bait on the bottom until you feel a tug; set the hook.

Lake Meyer: Water temperatures are in the low 80's. Water clarity is excellent. Anglers reporting hit or miss action for panfish. Bluegill - Fair: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber just above the submersed weeds. Black Crappie - Fair: A bladed spinnerbait just above the vegetation should turn a crappie head. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Fish topwater lures in the evening and morning. Channel Catfish - Good: Catch nice sized catfish in shallow water near woody structures. Fish during low light conditions with clear water.

