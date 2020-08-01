You have permission to edit this article.
North Iowa fishing report for Aug. 1
North Iowa fishing report

North Iowa fishing report for Aug. 1

Cedar River (above Nashua):  Repairs to the Nashua dam continue as water levels and flows drop. Water levels are falling with good water clarity. Use caution; underwater hazards may have moved. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Channel Catfish - Good: Use chicken liver and stinkbaits or dead chub fished on the bottom out of current. Walleye - Good: Try a jig tipped with a bright plastic tail for quick action. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Use a jig tipped with natural colored twister tails and crank or spinnerbaits.

Clear Lake: The water temperature is in the mid-70's. Walleye - Fair: Anglers are catching walleyes drift fishing a jig and crawler near vegetation. Try slip bobber fishing or jigging a leech on the rock reefs. Yellow Bass – Fair: Try drift fishing a small jig. Channel Catfish - Good: Try cut bait or chicken liver fished on the bottom after dark.

Crystal Lake: Black Crappie - Fair: Drift fish a minnow or small jig near the dredge cut. Largemouth Bass - Good.

Decorah District Streams: Wild parsnip has seeded out. Avoid touching this plant; it's sap causes painful blisters. All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. A small number of trout streams are not stocked in July and August due to marginal water temperatures; this is an annual occurrence. To check which ones, please visit our trout fishing website. Rainbow Trout - Excellent:Try a worm or cheese bait floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. Try small crappie or bluegill jigs. Brown Trout - Good: Hoppers, beetles and bugs are plentiful. Use flies imitating terrestrial insects fished along grassed edges. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Brook Trout - Good: Please respect private property open to angling; pick up trash and be considerate. Bead-headed midges and pheasant tail nymphs work well.

Lake Hendricks: A severe green algal bloom continues to limit visibility. Early morning and evening bite are best. Bluegill - Fair: Try a small piece of worm on a hook under a bobber. Find fish along rocky shoreline in deeper water. Channel Catfish - Good: With warmer water temperatures, try cheese or stinkbaits. A fat juicy worm will also work. Largemouth Bass - Good: Use topwater lures or weedless hooks fished along weed edges.

Lake Meyer: Water clarity is excellent. Filamentous algae mats are covering vegetation in shallow water. Fish early morning and evening when shadows aren't cast on the water. Bluegill - Fair: Try a small piece of worm fished under a bobber along a rocky shore. Largemouth Bass - Good: Use a jig tipped with a twister tail or worm fished along vegetated edges. Also try using a topwater lure. Channel Catfish - Good: Try chicken liver or nightcrawlers fished on the bottom :near stumps or other structure.

