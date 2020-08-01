North Iowa fishing report for Aug. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cedar River (above Nashua): Repairs to the Nashua dam continue as water levels and flows drop. Water levels are falling with good water clarity. Use caution; underwater hazards may have moved. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Channel Catfish - Good: Use chicken liver and stinkbaits or dead chub fished on the bottom out of current. Walleye - Good: Try a jig tipped with a bright plastic tail for quick action. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Use a jig tipped with natural colored twister tails and crank or spinnerbaits.

Clear Lake: The water temperature is in the mid-70's. Walleye - Fair: Anglers are catching walleyes drift fishing a jig and crawler near vegetation. Try slip bobber fishing or jigging a leech on the rock reefs. Yellow Bass – Fair: Try drift fishing a small jig. Channel Catfish - Good: Try cut bait or chicken liver fished on the bottom after dark.

Crystal Lake: Black Crappie - Fair: Drift fish a minnow or small jig near the dredge cut. Largemouth Bass - Good.