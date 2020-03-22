National parks are free, but some oppose that amid the virus

Most national parks are open as a refuge for Americans tired of being stuck at home during a pandemic, but despite now being free to visit, people may find it more difficult to enjoy them as parks close visitor centers, shuttles, lodges and restaurants to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
Parks are trying to keep up with ever-changing rules and recommendations from government officials who are urging people to avoid gathering in large groups but allowing them to get outside for fresh air and exercise as long as they keep away from others.
The National Park Service says it's adhering to the latest guidelines from the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vowing to keep outdoor spaces open while giving park superintendents the power to close or modify operations.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt this week temporarily waived entrance fees at national parks, monuments and wildlife refuges to make it easier for people to get outdoors and "implement some social distancing."
"Getting out into the wilderness is perfect for what we call the 'shack nasties' — being cooped up inside your home," said Trish Jacob, an employee of a backcountry guiding company near Rocky Mountain National Park.
But not everyone is on board with the idea of people descending on parks and their gateway towns to escape the virus.
Making parks free will lead to overcrowding and put staffers and visitors at greater risk of being exposed to the virus, according to a group representing park service employees.
"It is irresponsible to urge people to visit national park sites when gathering at other public spaces is no longer considered safe," said Phil Francis, chairman of the Coalition to Protect America's National Parks.
A hospital in Moab, Utah, also has implored state officials to slow the flow of people coming to see the red rocks and unique formations at Arches and Canyonlands national parks over fears the facility couldn't handle an outbreak. In response, officials this week limited hotel stays to people in town for work and banned dining in restaurants.
Though rangers are working, some parks warned people to be extra cautious, especially in places with wintry weather, because resources are strained amid the pandemic and rescues may be more difficult.
Yellowstone National Park, Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state and Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado also closed facilities. Most amenities and roads in Yellowstone — which spans parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho — and Rainier normally are closed this time of year because of deep snow. The Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island in New York are closed entirely.
Workers at Grand Canyon have shifted away from duties that put them close to tourists.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. But for the elderly and people with existing conditions, it can cause more severe illness. The vast majority of those who are infected recover.
If there's any silver lining, it may be better that the first shock waves from the coronavirus are hitting now, rather than during the peak summer season, chamber executive director Keith Pearson said.
"By Memorial Day, if the worst can be in the rear-view mirror, that would be fantastic," Pearson said.