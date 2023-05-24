I spent Thursday, April 27, in a canoe on Iowa’s most iconic river from Kendallville to Bluffton and spotted at least four pairs of Great Horned Owls hanging out with us much more closely than normal, watching over and protecting newly fledged owlets.

We were fortunate to witness two little fuzzy heads desperately supporting each other swinging on a small tree-top branch in a strong wind. It was quite a sight and it seemed they were hanging onto each other as much as the branch. If it were not for two heads, it appeared to be only one body.

All these owl sightings made me anxious to check on the Winnebago River owlets the next day. Both were still in their home, as one quickly disappeared to the back of the cave and the other little fellow earned the name No Fear as he sat at the entrance and simply stared me down for close to a half hour. Both parents flushed early from nearby trees.

That prompted another float the next day with a couple serious Nature photographer friends and Bruce McKee captured the close up of No Fear. Both adults were again nearby and we did not get to see No Fear’s sibling.

The following Monday, May 1, owl-status curiosity was killing me, so despite constant wind at 30-40 mph with gusts to 50, I found No Fear sitting on a branch on the downwind side of a tree trunk. Surprisingly, to get there he had to fly across the river and now seemingly afraid to take wing again, he was quite patient and posed for a long time.

Just as I turned to leave, he attempted another very short flight and with the unpredictable wind and not choosing a good place to land, he executed a nice soft crash landing in some heavy brush, just as his parents returned.

The younger sibling this day earned the name Shy Guy, as he instantly scrambled to the back of their home, not to be seen again. Perhaps he was learning from, or laughing at, the older sibling.

Monday’s incident forced another float on May 2, and again both parents jumped early, and No Fear briefly followed them, flying much more confidently, but quickly tiring in the strong wind. Learning from the day before, he landed on a larger branch but it took quite a while to turn and face the wind so as to not get blown off his perch.

It was kind of funny to watch as he did his best to control both wings with the wind ruffling his feathers in the wrong direction. True to his name (or likely afraid to fly again), he posed for over a half hour as two canoeists exchanged places several times to redirect his attention and secure a better location for photographs.

With our visual recording needs satisfied we headed downstream and suddenly the owlet Shy Guy clumsily winged his way across the river in front of us and gracelessly grabbed a much-too-small branch. With one wing extended out on a higher branch than his body, he hung on for dear life as the wind ruffled feathers all over his body and bounced him around. That pic courtesy Jim Rose.

In an attempt not to induce even more stress on him, we proceeded on, dumbfounded that Shy Guy HAD to be watching us as we had the extended photo session with the sibling No Fear. It seemed we were so focused on the first owlet, we didn’t look for the second one and Shy Guy appeared to be as uncoordinated as No Fear was the day before.

At take out we broke up a family of six Canada geese, three of four little fuzz balls submerging and two popping up right beside me as I eddied out. We were very happy when we spotted all six getting back together about a hundred yards downstream.

So, another float was essential the next morning, as if I hadn’t had enough already. The Canada Goose Early Warning Detection System was in full force and I thought the odds were not in my favor to set eyes on any great horned owls.

After circling back upstream several times riverbank to riverbank in their territory with none in sight on any high or low branches, on the last pass before paddling home I beheld yesterday’s blundering brancher inspecting me from the ground not 10 yards away.

It had to be Shy Guy as he appeared to be completely exhausted from learning to fly and land safely in the strong wind of the past two days. Comically ironic that on this very calm early morning he did not move at all, even when I moved in as close as possible and played peek-a-boo through brush, tree trunks, and branches.

As we studied each other for the next hour a pair of Magnolia Warblers were frantically feeding in front of me, several Cliff Swallows dive-bombed for flying insects, three sassy Blue Jays made a scene about us, and a Red Belly Woodpecker hammered away on a hollow log. Shy Guy was still holding his statuesque pose as I calmly but reluctantly stroked away downstream.

How quickly Mother Nature embraces us if we just slow down to allow it. Six canoe trips in seven days and this Owl Extravaganza earns a gold medal in my record book. God took a rest after six days, so I suppose I should too. And the Great Horned Owls will also appreciate a rest day from me.