Mason City announces RAGBRAI theme, logo for overnight stop

The logo design and theme for the overnight-stop RAGBRAI festivities in Mason City were announced on Monday.

"Ride of the Century" is the theme, which reflects RAGBRAI organizers' decision to incorporate a "Century Day," 100-mile days as part of the ride, according to a press release.

Designed by local artist Julie Kim, the Mason City-stop logo complements the theme, as well as reflects some of the more notable focal points of the city, including visuals which mimic Frank Lloyd Wright's signature Prairie House style.

In a joint statement from RAGBRAI Mason City's Publicity and Web & Social committees, it was noted that Kim was a designer of media materials for the ride's last overnight stop in Mason City eight years ago, which boasted the theme "Best Hump Day Ever."

The 2014 stop saw thousands of riders, residents, and spectators gather in downtown Mason City along State Street and Federal Avenue, packing Central Park and Federal Plaza.

Local musicians performed throughout the day, as part of the live entertainment leading up to headlining rocker Bret Michaels, of 80s hairband Poison and reality-television fame.

In a January interview with the Globe, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel said the 2014 stop meant a $3 million positive impact on the city. He said it's expected that number will be higher this year.

With local establishments Mason City Brewing and Fat Hill Brewing and Brix Wine and Whiskey, alongside restaurants The Quarry, Lorados, The Happy Donkey, and The Hungry Mind all within walking distance of Central Park, it's likely those businesses will see a marked jump in sales during the event.

Entertainment has not been announced for this year's Mason City stop, which falls on Wednesday, July 27.