Mason City announces RAGBRAI theme, logo for overnight stop

The logo design and theme for the overnight-stop RAGBRAI festivities in Mason City were announced on Monday.
"Ride of the Century" is the theme, which reflects RAGBRAI organizers' decision to incorporate a "Century Day," 100-mile days as part of the ride, according to a press release.
Designed by local artist Julie Kim, the Mason City-stop logo complements the theme, as well as reflects some of the more notable focal points of the city, including visuals which mimic Frank Lloyd Wright's signature Prairie House style.
In a joint statement from RAGBRAI Mason City's Publicity and Web & Social committees, it was noted that Kim was a designer of media materials for the ride's last overnight stop in Mason City eight years ago, which boasted the theme "Best Hump Day Ever."
The 2014 stop saw thousands of riders, residents, and spectators gather in downtown Mason City along State Street and Federal Avenue, packing Central Park and Federal Plaza.
Local musicians performed throughout the day, as part of the live entertainment leading up to headlining rocker Bret Michaels, of 80s hairband Poison and reality-television fame.
In a January interview with the Globe, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel said the 2014 stop meant a $3 million positive impact on the city. He said it's expected that number will be higher this year.
With local establishments Mason City Brewing and Fat Hill Brewing and Brix Wine and Whiskey, alongside restaurants The Quarry, Lorados, The Happy Donkey, and The Hungry Mind all within walking distance of Central Park, it's likely those businesses will see a marked jump in sales during the event.
Entertainment has not been announced for this year's Mason City stop, which falls on Wednesday, July 27.
This year is the third that Mason City has hosted an overnight stop, the first being in 1985.
RAGBRAI riders walk their bikes through Swaledale for the second stop of the day Wednesday on the Clear Lake to Charles City leg of the annual bike ride through Iowa.
RAGBRAI riders flood over a hill north of Thornton on Grouse Avenue on Wednesday
RAGBRAI riders brave the heavy rainfall as they ride through Rockwell Wednesday during the Clear Lake to Charles City leg of the annual bike ride through Iowa.
RAGBRAI riders find shelter under trees from heavy rainfall in Rockwell as other riders pass through Wednesday during the Clear Lake to Charles City leg of the annual bike ride through Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
Dick Meirick testing out his tent for his 30th year of riding RAGBRAI.
Dick's family ran the Peanut Butter Jam for four years during RAGBRAI.
Dick Meirick and his son, John, dip their tires in the Mississippi River for Dick's 30th RAGBRAI ride this year.
Dick Meirick and grandson Parker Huffman enjoy the sites on Dick's 30th RAGBRAI bike ride.
Dick Meirick grandson Parker Huffman take time for a picture on Dick's 30th RAGBRAI ride at age 73.
Dick Meirick is taking time on his 30th RAGBRAI to see the sites in the host towns.
Dick's grandson Parker Huffman is standing in line for pancakes for breakfast on RAGBRAI
Dick is standing at the top of a hill on the edge of a RAGBRAI town
John has ridden many of RAGBRAI's with his dad Dick, who has rode his 30th one this year.
Dick Meirick standing in a crowd on his 30th RAGBRAI bike ride.
Dick Meirick testing out his tent for his 30th year of riding RAGBRAI.
Dick Meirick and Angie (Meirick) Huffman after their first RAGBRAI 30 years ago when Angie's speedometer reached 1,000 miles
RAGBRAI riders walk their bikes through downtown Britt as vendors and local businesses provide food and entertainment to the thousands of participants of the yearly ride through Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
Ragbrai 3
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
RAGBRAI riders sign a large wooden corn cob in downtown Britt Tuesday as vendors and local businesses provide food and entertainment to the thousands of participants of the yearly ride through Iowa.
RAGBRAI riders walk their bikes through downtown Britt Tuesday as vendors and local businesses provide food and entertainment to the thousands of participants of the yearly ride through Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Clear Lake, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
John Burkart of Ashland, Oregon and Mason City native, has been riding in the annual RAGBRAI for 42 years.
John Burkart of Ashland, Oregon and Mason City native, talks about his favorite experiences over the 42 years he has been riding in RAGBRAI while sitting inside Rich's Muskie Lounge in Ventura on Tuesday.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
Katie Wingert, co-owner of Mojo Productions in Britt, entertains riders of RAGBRAI on Tuesday, July 25, in Britt. The company had DJs in four cities along the route.
Katie Wingert, who has been a DJ with Mojo Productions for nearly a decade, browses through a list of music during RAGBRAI in Britt.
RAGBRAI riders walk their bikes through downtown Britt Tuesday as vendors and local businesses provide food and entertainment to the thousands of participants of the yearly ride through Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
RAGBRAI riders flood into downtown Britt Tuesday as vendors and local businesses provide food and entertainment to the thousands of participants of the yearly ride through Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Clear Lake, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
RAGBRAI riders arrive to Primghar, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
RAGBRAI riders travel along Highway 10 between Alton and Granville during the first leg of their journey across Iowa. Local organizers estimated that 26,000 people were in Orange City at the start of this event early Sunday.
RAGBRAI riders arrive to Granville, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
RAGBRAI riders travel along Highway 10 between Alton and Granville during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Sophie Pauling, 8, Le Mars, Iowa, hands out water to RAGBRAI riders at the Mercy Medical tent in Primghar, Iowa, Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
RAGBRAI riders travel along Highway 10 between Alton and Granville during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
RAGBRAI rider Emily Johnston, Indianapolis, Indiana, sports an alligator on her helmet during a stop in Granville, Iowa, Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
RAGBRAI riders travel along Highway 10 between Alton and Granville during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
RAGBRAI riders travel along Highway 10 between Alton and Granville during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
RAGBRAI riders travel along Highway 10 between Alton and Granville during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
RAGBRAI riders travel along Highway 10 between Alton and Granville during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
RAGBRAI riders travel along Highway 10 between Alton and Granville during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
RAGBRAI riders travel along Highway 10 between Alton and Granville during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
RAGBRAI riders arrive to Granville, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
RAGBRAI riders arrive to Granville, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
RAGBRAI riders arrive to Granville, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
RAGBRAI riders arrive to Granville, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
RAGBRAI rider Don Dilgard, Lebanon, Ohio, sports a bottle cap mirror on his helmet during a stop in Granville, Iowa, Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
RAGBRAI rider Don Dilgard, Lebanon, Ohio, sports horns on his helmet during a stop in Granville, Iowa, Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
RAGBRAI riders arrive in Primghar, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa. Organizers in Orange City and Spencer, this year's first host city and overnight stop, respectively, say things have gone smoothly.
RAGBRAI riders arrive to Primghar, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
RAGBRAI riders arrive to Primghar, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
RAGBRAI riders arrive to Primghar, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
RAGBRAI riders arrive to Primghar, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Pam Olson and Dan Carlson, volunteers with Heritage Park of North Iowa, hang a sign Tuesday morning at the club's food stand on Clark Street in Forest City.
With about 24 hours before riders start arriving, Steve Lillquist and Andy Sinnwell start putting up fence panels Monday at the beer garden location in Forest City. Tents, informational signs and fences have been popping up in preparation for the thousands of riders that will be coming to town.
Informational sign are popping up everywhere in Forest City one day before the RAGBRAI riders are scheduled to arrive. Here 3-year-old Isaac Wilson and his mother, Paula, place a sign warning riders about railroad tracks. RAGBRAI arrives in Forest City on Tuesday and Mason City on Wednesday.
Blake Anderson of the Mason City based B-team secures bicycles on top of their bus Saturday morning before the team headed for Rock Valley and the beginning of RAGBRAI Sunday morning.The "B-team" is composed of bicycle riders from the Mason City area, former Mason City residents now living in Florida and Colorado and friends from North Carolina.
Members of the Mason City based B-team packed their bus Saturday morning and headed for Rock Valley and the beginning of RAGBRAI Sunday morning. The B-team is composed of bicycle riders from the Mason City area, former Mason City residents now living in Florida and Colorado and friends from North Carolina.
The city parking lot west of City Hall will be closed starting at noon on Tuesday, July 22, to prepare for RAGBRAI festivities.
Some members of the RAGBRAI advance team stop in Forest City's downtown on June 3 before heading out of town. The team was in Forest City June 2 and 3 checking the RAGBRAI route. Forest City is a July 22 overnight stop.
Dan and Becky McKay of Knoxville, wave to other RAGBRAI pre-ride participants outside the Surf Ballroom on Wednesday.
Stacy Huck from Waverly arrives in Forest City for the overnight stop on RAGBRAI.
After riding at least 70 miles from Emmetsburg to Forest City, Dan Mingus pours water on his face to cool down Tuesday morning.
Dawn Gesh of Allen, Texas, puts up a tent for RAGBRAI riders Tuesday morning.
James Simonds of Galesburg, Mich., helps direct a motor home for RAGBRAI campers.
Amy Blaess of Des Moines lets out an awning for a motor home during RAGBRAI. Blaess was setting up at the WIT Rally Grounds in Forest City.
RAGBRAI riders make their way to Forest City late Tuesday afternoon along B-14.
Robin Bennett, Mason City, makes his way along B-14 Tuesday on his way to Forest City.
RAGBRAI riders head to Forest City Tuesday.
Riders head to the next stop-Forest City.
Bikes and tents in Forest City Tuesday after the ride from Emmetsburg.
A RAGBRAI rider makes his way to Forest City Tuesday.
Thousands of riders enter Mason City on Wednesday.
Elizabeth Salton, of Ames, holds her son Nolan, as she sings songs from 'The Music Man' to riders as they arrive in Mason City on Wednesday.
Ashley Houseman, Clive, is on her second RAGBRAI accompanied by her father, Mark. Ashley, 20, who has Spina Bifida rides an arm powered trike and is part of the Adaptive Sports team.
The Clear Lake United Methodist Church hosted a large group for its egg bake and pie brunch running out of rhubarb pie by 10 a.m.
Greg Elliott, Kansas City, dips his daughter's toes in Clear Lake. Daughter Anna, 1, was on her first RAGBRAI with her dad and mother, Tiffany Schweer and travels in a bicycle trailer behind Greg. Greg said Anna spends most of the time sleeping.
Father and son, Brent, foreground, and Allan Kline, Chillicothe, Missouri rest in City Park in Clear Lake on Wednesday. Brent is a 19-year veteran of the ride and says Clear Lake has been rthe best place ever to stop, whether mid-day or overnight. Allan is a recent high school graduate on his first ride. Brent also said Guttenberg is the best place to end a ride.
Baoli Wang of Cedar Rapids relaxes in City Park at Clear Lake.
RAGBRAI riders Saundra Brennan and Beth Beck enjoy a walking taco lunch in Central Park on Wednesday.
RAGBRAI riders pass the Historic Park Inn Hotel on their way to downtown Mason City in July 2014.
Matt Armbruster, Lafayette, Colorado, attracts attention with his High Roller tricycle Wednesday in Ventura. This is the third year he's ridden this single-speed bike in RAGBRAI.
Matt Bernhard, Brancroft, cooks pork chops for Mr. Pork Chop about a mile north of Ventura Wednesday. The pork pit stop was popular with RAGBRAI riders.
Dressed in teammates' clothing, male members from Team Fly celebrate "DRAGBRAI" on Wednesday.
Team Thirsty members sporty tiny Kybos, or portapotties, atop their helmets Wednesday.
RAGBRAI riders Wednesday moring
RAGBRAI riders donned unusual costumes Wednesday before leaving Forest City.
RAGBRAI rider drinks
RAGBRAI riders taking a break Wednesday morning.
Mathew D, right, Boston, MA., dances at the Iowa Craft beer garden just outside of Ventura on Wednesday.
The Iowa Craft Beer garden was a popular stop in Ventura during Wednesday's route.
RAGBRAI riders filled Central Park during the overnight stop in Mason City in 2014.
Abbi Warren of Chicago, Ill., takes down her tent Wednesday morning in Forest City.
On Tuesday evening, Clear Lake folks were creating artwork highlighting events and businesses in the streets surrounding Clear Lake's City Park. The artwork resembles that of a game board and is meant to give RAGBRAI riders something fun and interesting to look at as they ride through.
Clear Lake residents and members of the 4th of July planning committee, from left, Alice Hanley, Ric Jacobs, and Jeff Kuhrt paint the July 4th art peice on Tuesday evening around Clear Lake's City Park.
RAGBRAI bikers, on and off their bikes, filled Clark Street and the Winnebago County Courthouse lawn on Tuesday.
The Clear Lake Fire Department hoisted a giant flag Wednesday to greet RAGBRAI riders, many of whom stopped to thank the firefighters as they refilled their water bottles.
While RAGBRAI riders waited for a train to pass at First Street Northwest in Mason City, they were treated to free cups of Jell-o pudding, cold water and freeze pops.
RAGBRAI riders go under the giant flag in front of the Clear Lake fire station on Wednesday.
Thousands of tents filled up East Park in Mason City Wednesday afternoon.
Riders from Norwalk and Johnston, Ia. and Mendota Heights, Minn. enjoy homemade pie and ice cream at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mason City on Wednesday.
A RAGBRAI wedding was held Wednesday on the shores of Clear Lake. Gretchen Imhoff of Springfield, Ill. and Brian Denney of Springfield, Ill. were married by Chris Hickersberg of Costa Mesa, Ca.
A RAGBRAI wedding was held Wednesday on the shores of Clear Lake. Gretchen Imhoff of Springfield, Ill. and Brian Denney of Springfield, Ill. were married by Chris Hickersberg of Costa Mesa, Ca.