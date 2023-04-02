There are techniques that anglers employ frequently in their fishing. Jigging and crankbaiting are common techniques when it comes to walleye fishing.

Much of the time we can tie on a jig or a crankbait and start trolling or casting. But there are times when we can make little changes to our jigs and crankbaits regarding how we present them that will get more walleyes to eat our bait. Following is a sampling of those changes.

35 years ago a friend and I were on a large Midwest lake in search of walleyes. It was June and an insect hatch was going on. This usually spells slow fishing. On this day, fishing was worse than slow. The lake was like glass, and there were winged bugs everywhere. In the air and on the lake’s surface. In that era, our electronics weren’t as good as they are today.

Our sonar indicated that we were fishing good walleye structure, but it didn’t tell us if fish were present. We were fishing live bait rigs on the bottom, the go to presentation for walleyes at that time. Everyone knew, or thought they knew, that walleyes were always on the bottom. My friend was very observant of the goings-on around us. Every now and then he would see a fish slurp one of those bugs off the surface. He was sure that some of those fish had a white-tipped tail.

We decided that since what we were doing wasn’t working, we should try something else. We tied on minnow-imitating shallow running hard baits and let them out behind the boat. It didn’t happen immediately, but within maybe ten minutes we had a walleye in the boat. A few minutes later, another.

Each one had several of those insects in their mouths. The insects hatched on the bottom of the lake and drifted to the surface. Walleyes followed them from the bottom to the surface. In the summer months, the fish will be wherever their food is. Today, whenever we encounter a similar situation, we tie on KVD Jerkbaits in the 300 Series and work them behind planer boards or a long way behind the boat to prevent spooking the shallow walleyes.

A similar occurrence took place a few years later on an August fishing trip. Sonar had advanced to the point where it did a much better job of indicating the presence of baitfish and predator fish. The baitfish were down 30 feet over 100 feet of water. The walleyes were right there with them. Traditional techniques wouldn’t work, but an improvised crankbait trick did.

We tied deep running crankbaits to six pound line on eight foot rods that had a very soft action. These were the rods that we usually used to slip-bobber. We needed to use the six pound line because it had less water resistance than heavier line. Less water resistance allowed the bait to run down to the depths that the fish were at. The soft rods absorbed the impact of the strike and prevented break-offs. We caught ’em good by employing that small tactic change.

Last one. The walleyes were on the bottom in 25-27 feet of water. They wanted a jig, but they were hittin’ and spittin’ the quarter ounce jig/leech/plastic body on 8 pound test line that we were using.

When this happens, it usually works best to go to a lighter jig. To get an eighth ounce jig to the bottom, we used a plain jighead tipped with a leech and 6 pound line. No body and line that had less water resistance allowed us to get the lighter jig to the bottom effectively. The walleyes held onto the lighter jig longer, allowing us to experience a nice catch.

Sometimes unusual techniques will enable an angler to catch more fish. Be willing to experiment when the fish don’t want to bite, but also when they’re willing to bite, and your catching will improve.