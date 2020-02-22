Jensen: What to look for in a new fishing rod

The open water fishing season is quickly approaching. It’s at this time of year that many anglers start thinking about new equipment that they need or would like for open water fishing. Those thoughts might remind them that they need or want a new rod for their open water fishing. Some anglers want/need a technique-specific rod, others want/need a rod that will enable them to employ a wide range of techniques. And then there are those anglers who just like to try new rods. Regardless of whether you want or need a new rod, following are some things to keep in mind.

When you're looking for a new rod, you need to think of how you'll be using it. Will it be mostly for walleyes, or are you going to be after muskies mostly. Some rods can perform several tasks, but you can't expect to throw jerkbaits for muskies with a rod that was designed to be used for jigging for walleyes. It’s like golf: You can use any club that you have, but some clubs do the job better for different applications and will impact your success.

However, if you are going to be mostly walleye fishing but you live near a pretty good crappie lake also, you can get by very nicely with the same rod. A medium light spinning rod in the six- to seven-foot range will do a great job jigging and rigging for walleyes and also for slip-bobbering for crappies.