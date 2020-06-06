Jensen: We're in summer now, time to change tactics

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For many anglers, the fishing this past spring has been very good. Some even describe the fishing and catching in the spring of 2020 as outstanding. Now it’s starting to feel and look like summer, and the calendar indicates that the summer of 2020 has arrived. The places and techniques that provided memorable fishing for the past few weeks will be changing. Fish behave differently in the different seasons, and if we want to catch fish in the different seasons, we need to change our lure presentations and how we go about catching fish.

A weedline will often be a good place to start. Several species of fish will hang out along the weedline. You’ll find largemouth bass, walleyes, panfish, and northern pike on the weedline. If two anglers are fishing, it works well to have one angler throw a crankbait and the other a slower presentation, maybe a jig tipped with plastic. This way you’re showing the fish two very different presentations. If the fish are hitting one bait better than the other, both anglers should throw that style of bait.

If you employ this technique, the crankbait angler will do well to match the shape of the crankbait to the baitfish that the target usually eats. Largemouth bass eat mostly shorter, fatter baitfish like bluegills and shad.