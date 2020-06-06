Jensen: We're in summer now, time to change tactics

For many anglers, the fishing this past spring has been very good. Some even describe the fishing and catching in the spring of 2020 as outstanding. Now it’s starting to feel and look like summer, and the calendar indicates that the summer of 2020 has arrived. The places and techniques that provided memorable fishing for the past few weeks will be changing. Fish behave differently in the different seasons, and if we want to catch fish in the different seasons, we need to change our lure presentations and how we go about catching fish.
A weedline will often be a good place to start. Several species of fish will hang out along the weedline. You’ll find largemouth bass, walleyes, panfish, and northern pike on the weedline. If two anglers are fishing, it works well to have one angler throw a crankbait and the other a slower presentation, maybe a jig tipped with plastic. This way you’re showing the fish two very different presentations. If the fish are hitting one bait better than the other, both anglers should throw that style of bait.
If you employ this technique, the crankbait angler will do well to match the shape of the crankbait to the baitfish that the target usually eats. Largemouth bass eat mostly shorter, fatter baitfish like bluegills and shad.
Long thin predators like walleyes, pike and muskies prefer perch and suckers, so a crankbait that’s longer and thinner will be preferred. For walleyes and pike try a Lucky Shad. Go even longer for muskies. Regardless of target specie, start with a natural appearing bait in clear water and a brighter, gaudier bait in stained water.
The angler in the front of the boat should throw the crankbait until the fish show a preference. The angler in the back of the boat will be presenting a bait to fish that maybe weren’t interested in the faster moving crankbait, but they’ll respond to a slower moving bait, something like a jig/plastic combination. Plastic baits come in so many shapes and sizes. Most anglers have favorite shapes for certain situations.
Sometimes the fish are spread out along a structure, sometimes they’re schooled tightly on a specific spot on the structure. On the weedline, look for points or pockets in the weeds to hold concentrations of fish. On deeper structures, a rockpile or a corner on a large flat will hold schools of walleyes, bass, or crappies.
Summer fish like to eat. In fact, that’s pretty much all that they do. There will be times when they’ll be more likely to eat than others, but if you put the right bait in the right place, Mr. or Mrs. Fish will probably eat it. Most of us go fishing to get bit. In the summer you can get bit a lot.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Heartwarming stories of this year so far
Needing some uplifting news? Take a look at some of this year's most heartwarming stories so far:
It was a wedding the likes of which no one in Mason City has seen before.
For those looking for comfort and companionship while social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Humane Society of North Iowa may hav…
Scott Akers, the owner of Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe in Mason City, is doing his best to make people smile in these uncertain times.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
Good Shepherd staffers found a creative way for their residents to communicate with their loved ones.
On a seemingly average weekday, 71-year-old Gary Hanson’s workout at the Mason City Family YMCA began like any other.
As Julie Baldwin Bublitz turns 13 today, she plans to use the fact that she is a new teenager as an excuse for all potential future misbehavior.
Laura Baumann and her husband, John, were all smiles Friday morning.
Christmas spirit at the Nora Springs Care Center is still going strong — thanks to the generosity of a group of donors.
It took less than 24 hours for the community to lift up a Mason City family.
Mason City basketball fans will always remember the Meyer sisters.
In the battle for Mr. and Ms. Wrestler, fans will get to have their say.
Last year, sickness kept Gideon Rollene from reaching his goal of competing in the state wrestling championships.
The Mohawk Bakery in Mason City High School has seen a few changes this year.
BRITT | The Britt Area Food Bank has been feeding the hungry since 1986.
To see new and vintage episodes of Fishing the Midwest television, fishing articles and videos, go to fishingthemidwest.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!