Jensen: Watch for warmer water when spring fishing

Different species of fish spawn at different times. In the Midwest, northern pike lay their eggs first and are followed by walleyes, then panfish and bass. However, you might see panfish spawning in one lake and bass spawning in another lake on the same day. Some lakes warm earlier than others. The thing to keep in mind is that it’s best to target the fish species that has already spawned or is getting ready to spawn. Fish that are in the egg-laying process are usually thinking of that and not of eating. A few days after they’ve spawned though, they’ll be very hungry and looking for something to eat.

Also remember that the weather can change very quickly in the spring, and those changes can really affect what the fish are doing. An air temperature drop of 10 degrees in the summer might not be that big of a deal, but in the spring it can push the shallow fish out of the shallows. If you’ve been catching them in the shallows and there’s a temperature drop, try the deeper water near the shallows where you were catching them.