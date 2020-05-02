Jensen: Variety is the spice of lure life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There are several considerations that an angler needs to make when deciding what lure to tie on the end of their fishing line. Lure size, shape and action are some. I would guess, though, that many anglers put the most thought into what lure color to start with, and that’s OK. Many of the most successful anglers put a lot of merit in the color of the lure.

One of my first thoughts when selecting a lure color is water clarity: Is the water clear, dirty, or somewhere in between? In some places, the water is thought to be clear if the bottom can be seen in water three feet deep: In other places that would be considered dirty water.

Generally, in clear water start with baits that are natural in appearance. Maybe it should look like the most abundant baitfish in the area. Or maybe a bait that is the same color as the crawdads that live in that body of water will be a good starting point. Remember that crawdads are different colors in different bodies of water.

In stained or dirty water, something brighter, easier for the fish to see can be more productive. Understand that fish don’t see color like we do, but also understand that first-hand experience from many, many successful anglers indicate that orange and chartreuse baits can be productive in dark water, as can dark purple and black.