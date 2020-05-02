Jensen: Variety is the spice of lure life

There are several considerations that an angler needs to make when deciding what lure to tie on the end of their fishing line. Lure size, shape and action are some. I would guess, though, that many anglers put the most thought into what lure color to start with, and that’s OK. Many of the most successful anglers put a lot of merit in the color of the lure.
One of my first thoughts when selecting a lure color is water clarity: Is the water clear, dirty, or somewhere in between? In some places, the water is thought to be clear if the bottom can be seen in water three feet deep: In other places that would be considered dirty water.
Generally, in clear water start with baits that are natural in appearance. Maybe it should look like the most abundant baitfish in the area. Or maybe a bait that is the same color as the crawdads that live in that body of water will be a good starting point. Remember that crawdads are different colors in different bodies of water.
In stained or dirty water, something brighter, easier for the fish to see can be more productive. Understand that fish don’t see color like we do, but also understand that first-hand experience from many, many successful anglers indicate that orange and chartreuse baits can be productive in dark water, as can dark purple and black.
Now remember this: Let’s say we’re fishing on Lake Big Fish. We can see bottom in six feet of water. On our first day of fishing, the sun is shining and the sky is cloud-free. We catch our fish on a crankbait that looks like a perch.
On our second day of fishing, or maybe even the afternoon of the first day, the clouds roll in. The lake is still clear, but the clouds prevent light from penetrating as deeply as it did on the previous day. A brighter color bait might be more productive.
Fish become conditioned to lure color. Sometimes they become conditioned quickly, in just a few minutes or hours, and sometimes it takes a whole season before they become conditioned to a lure. Keep in mind that just because you caught’em on a Purple Perch color yesterday or last year doesn’t mean you’ll do so today or tomorrow.
If you’re working a school of walleyes or crappies or smallmouth and they quit biting, change lure color before you leave. However, also change presentations before you leave. If you were catching them on a fast-moving bait and they quit biting, try something that moves slower. You’ll often catch a couple more before it’s time to move to the next spot.
Some anglers believe that bait-manufacturers create baits in lots of different colors so they can sell more baits. In reality, those bait-makers truly want us to catch more fish. They know that a variety of colors will help us do so. If the fish aren’t hitting the color you’re throwing, experiment with different colors. If you do so, eventually you’ll discover the color that the fish want and you’ll catch more of those fish.
